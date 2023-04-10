Fire engulfs Massachusetts church hours after Easter mass; cause under investigation

Firefighters battle a fire at a Cambridge church in Massachusetts on Easter Sunday in April 2023.

A 6-alarm fire that engulfed a Massachusetts church just hours after Easter Sunday service is under investigation, fire officials said.

The blaze began shortly before 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, a city across the Charles River from Boston. The church conducted an Easter Sunday mass just hours earlier, beginning at 10 a.m.

The church was empty when the fire started and no one was injured, the Cambridge Fire Department reported.

The cause and origin of the fire was under investigation, fire officials said.

A church spokesperson could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY on Monday.

“Even though this is a huge blow to us, and even though I’m filled with sadness and worry at the same time, I know that God is with us, and we will trust God to lead us forward,” Rev. Robin Lutjohann, the church’s pastor told the Boston Globe.

The fire burned overnight into Monday morning. On Monday morning, fire and police officials remained on scene and several sidewalks and streets were closed in the area.

USA TODAY has contacted the Cambridge Fire Department for more information.

According to its website, the church is a congregation of the New England Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

An online post Monday showed the church as temporarily closed.

I) Additional photos from yesterday's (9 April 2023) 6 alarm, Box 6-285 fire are attached.

TY to Dan Lopez for sharing the photos. pic.twitter.com/HbNCObrhry — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) April 10, 2023

