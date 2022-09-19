Fire that displaced townhome resident in Lee’s Summit remains under investigation

One person was displaced in a townhome fire Sunday in Lee’s Summit, officials say.

First responders were called just before 10:30 a.m. to a fire at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Northeast Knollbrook Street, according to a news release from the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

Someone passing the building told officials that the building was ablaze near the air conditioner condensing unit, according to the release.

Crews with the Lee’s Summit Fire Department found smoke and flames coming from the side of the two-story townhome.

Several people who had been inside the four-unit townhome had evacuated, fire officials said. No one was injured.

The fire department “quickly” extinguished the fire, which had spread to the eave of the roof, according to the release. The fire was under control by 10:41 a.m.

One unit had smoke damage. The person who lives there is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross until their unit is habitable again.

The blaze also damaged the natural gas meter, which was shut off by fire crews, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.