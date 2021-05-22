Fire destroys warehouse on farm in western P.E.I.

The Alberton fire department says a farm warehouse on DeBlois Road has been completely destroyed by fire. (Submitted by Dena Gaudet - image credit)

A farm warehouse in Tignish has been completely destroyed by fire, according to a dispatcher with the Alberton fire department. No people or animals were injured in the fire, according to the department.

Both the Tignish and Alberton fire departments were called to fight the fire on DeBlois Road Saturday at around 5:30 p.m..

By 7:30 p.m., the fire was under control and firefighters were extinguishing hot spots, according to an official with the Tignish fire department.

Officials with the Alberton Fire Hall said the warehouse had old farm equipment inside.

More from CBC P.E.I.