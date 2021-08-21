Fire destroys Shediac-area smokehouses

“A major fire broke out early this morning and unfortunately destroyed 2 smoke houses on our territory in the Petit-Cap region,” said a post on the community’s Facebook page. (Sarah Dery/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Two smokehouses were destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Beaubassin-est, a rural community east of Shediac.

"A major fire broke out early this morning and unfortunately destroyed two smokehouses on our territory in the Petit-Cap region," said a post on the community's Facebook page.

"Some residences had to be evacuated as a preventive measure."

The community page said the Cap-Pelé Fire Department responded to the scene and the fire was under control.

Authorities were asking people to avoid the area of the fire.

It's the second time a fire broke out at a New Brunswick smokehouse in as many weeks. Last Saturday, another smokehouse in Petit-Cap was destroyed.

The Botsford Fisheries smokehouse caught fire around 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 and took several hours to extinguish.