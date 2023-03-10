Fire destroys Moose Jaw strip mall

A large fire engulfed a Moose Jaw strip mall, located on the 300 block of Thatcher Drive, Thursday night. (William Stevens/Facebook - image credit)

A large fire engulfed a Moose Jaw strip mall on Thursday night.

The mall, located on the 300 block of Thatcher Drive, has several commercial tenants including Dollar Tree and Bulk Barn.

Moose Jaw Police and fire were at the scene on Thursday redirecting eastbound traffic from Thatcher Drive as firefighters battled the large structure fire. Police requested the public to avoid the area to reduce traffic for emergency crews.

Emergency officials have not provided any information on a potential cause or if there were any injuries.

More to come...