Fire destroys home off Lexington’s Georgetown Road

A mobile home off Georgetown Road was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire started at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Georgtown, Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said. Saas said when crews arrived, they found a large amount of fire coming from the mobile home.

Although the home was destroyed, Saas reported no one was injured. WKYT reported that a mother and her 4-year-old child were in the home at the time of the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire were under investigation.

Fire hydrant access in the area was scarce, so firefighters established a water shuttle operation to bring in water to fight the fire, according to Saas.

Describing how a water shuttle would work in that location, Saas said a truck stationed inside the trailer park would funnel water from a large hose connected to another truck positioned at the entrance on Georgetown Road. Those trucks are known as “attack pumpers,” Saas said.

The attack pumper at the entrance would likely get its water from large containers that were filled up via separate tanker trucks. An average fire truck carries about 1,000 gallons of water while tankers carry three times that amount, according to Saas.

“We would do it at the entrance because then we could shuttle water. We could bring our engines and our tanker up and down Georgetown Road and drop the water” in the containers, Saas said.

Saas confirmed the fire department’s tanker was used to fight the fire but didn’t know how much water was used.