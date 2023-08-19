Fire destroys home off Hays Boulevard in Lexington

A home off Hays Boulevard was destroyed by fire late Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at a house on the 200 block of Jane Briggs Avenue at 3:55 p.m., according to Maj. Derek Roberts, public information officer for the Lexington Fire Department. When they arrived at 4:01 p.m., firefighters found “heavy involvement” and “transitioned to defensive attack” to protect the surrounding area, Roberts said in a message.

No one was injured, Roberts said.

He said the back side of the home later collapsed. Roberts said the fire was reported to have started in the deck area.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Saturday evening.

Firefighters battled a structure fire at a home on Jane Briggs Avenue in Lexington, Ky., Saturday afternoon.

The home is near the intersection of Jane Briggs and Levi Todd Boulevard, just up the street from Edythe J. Hayes Middle School.

Lexington police shut down surrounding streets while more than 35 members of the Lexington Fire Department battled the blaze.

A tall plume of smoke was visible from Richmond Road after the fire was reported.

A plume of smoke from a house fire off Hays Boulevard was visible from Richmond Road Saturday afternoon.