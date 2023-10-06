Fire destroys family home of slain Paso Robles man Trevon Perry. Even his ashes are gone

First, Trevon Perry’s parents lost their son when he was murdered in Paso Robles three years ago.

Now, they’ve lost their home and everything in it as well — including Trevon’s ashes — after a fire destroyed the residence this week.

Trevon Perry, 27, was murdered by Paso Robles resident Nicholas Ron in an execution-style shooting in 2020. Ron is currently serving a 25 year to life sentence for the murder at Centinela State Prison in Imperial.

Kelli and Geary Perry’s home in Chandler, Texas, was decorated with the memories and mementos they had left of their son.

The home of Kelli and Geary Perry, parents of murdered Paso Robles man Trevon Perry, was destroyed in a fire in Chandler, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2023. The Perrys lost everything, including their son’s ashes.

The word “family” sat above a memory-filled case in the Perry family’s Texas living room, which held some of the many photos and keepsakes that filled the house.

Their home went up in flames on Monday. Everything is gone.

On June 30, 2020, hundreds gathered at a community vigil for Trevon Perry held in Paso Robles’ Downtown City Park after police found his remains and arrested a suspect accused of killing him. On March 15, 2022, two years to the day after Perry’s disappearance, Nicholas Ron pleaded guilty to murder for shooting Perry in the neck while the two were riding in a car on March 15, 2020.

According to a GoFundMe set up by their daughter and Trevon’s sister, Tierra Perry, Kelli and Geary “ran out of the house with nothing but the clothes on their backs.”

The house burned to the ground within 18 minutes.

Tierra said her parents didn’t have time to grab anything — not even shoes — and one of their family dogs was unable to escape the blaze as well.

Decorations in the Perry family’s home commemorate the life of their son, Trevon Perry, who was murdered in March 2020.

Trevon’s ashes, as well as the ashes of both Kelli and Geary’s mothers, were also lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Tierra, who was supposed to be celebrating her birthday the day of the fire, is seeking donations to help her parents begin to rebuild after this tragic loss. The GoFundMe can be found at gofund.me/ed434e24.

“There are no words to describe the devastation and heartbreak this has caused our family,” Tierra said in the Go Fund Me. “Please help.”