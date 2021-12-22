Fire destroys family home days before Christmas

Two family members were at home when the fire started but escaped unhurt. (Maya Chebl/RADIO-CANADA - image credit)

Five members of a Memramcook family will spend their holidays in emergency lodging after a fire ravaged their home Tuesday.

The Canadian Red Cross has relocated the four adults and one child whose home is now considered a total loss.

"Right before Christmas, it's really not fun for everyone involved," Conrad LeBlanc, deputy chief of the Memramcook Fire Department, told Radio-Canada.

LeBlanc said firefighters from Memramcook responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. at the home on Main Street.

Firefighters from Dieppe, Sackville and Dorchester helped fight the fire until the mid-afternoon.

Two members of the family were at home when the fire began but made it out unharmed, according to a Red Cross news release.

Red Cross has supplied the family with lodging, food and clothing.

The source of the fire is expected to be accidental but is under investigation.