Fire destroys family home days before Christmas

·1 min read
Two family members were at home when the fire started but escaped unhurt. (Maya Chebl/RADIO-CANADA - image credit)
Two family members were at home when the fire started but escaped unhurt. (Maya Chebl/RADIO-CANADA - image credit)

Five members of a Memramcook family will spend their holidays in emergency lodging after a fire ravaged their home Tuesday.

The Canadian Red Cross has relocated the four adults and one child whose home is now considered a total loss.

"Right before Christmas, it's really not fun for everyone involved," Conrad LeBlanc, deputy chief of the Memramcook Fire Department, told Radio-Canada.

LeBlanc said firefighters from Memramcook responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. at the home on Main Street.

Firefighters from Dieppe, Sackville and Dorchester helped fight the fire until the mid-afternoon.

Two members of the family were at home when the fire began but made it out unharmed, according to a Red Cross news release.

Red Cross has supplied the family with lodging, food and clothing.

The source of the fire is expected to be accidental but is under investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories