Fire destroys family home days before Christmas
Five members of a Memramcook family will spend their holidays in emergency lodging after a fire ravaged their home Tuesday.
The Canadian Red Cross has relocated the four adults and one child whose home is now considered a total loss.
"Right before Christmas, it's really not fun for everyone involved," Conrad LeBlanc, deputy chief of the Memramcook Fire Department, told Radio-Canada.
LeBlanc said firefighters from Memramcook responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. at the home on Main Street.
Firefighters from Dieppe, Sackville and Dorchester helped fight the fire until the mid-afternoon.
Two members of the family were at home when the fire began but made it out unharmed, according to a Red Cross news release.
Red Cross has supplied the family with lodging, food and clothing.
The source of the fire is expected to be accidental but is under investigation.