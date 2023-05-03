Fire destroys 3 houses in Cougar Ridge
Three houses have been destroyed by a fire that broke out in Cougar Ridge in southwest Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.
Several neighbouring houses were evacuated but no one was injured.
At around 2:05 p.m., Calgary firefighters got reports that a home had caught fire on Cougartown Close.
A thick black cloud of smoke could be seen rising south of WinSport from nearby neighbourhoods.
Carole Henke, spokesperson with the Calgary Fire Department, told CBC News that it was a two-alarm fire.
As of 3:30 p.m., crews remained on the scene trying to prevent the blaze from spreading further.
More to come