Fire department responds to large area of grass that caught fire near Glenwood Park

Nicole Lopez
·1 min read

A large area of grass caught fire near Glenwood Park on Saturday evening, the Fort Worth Fire Department announced in a social media post.

Fort Worth fire crews responded to a grass fire in the 1000-1100 block of Park Manor Drive near Glenwood Park.

The Fort Worth Fire Department is asking the public to be cautious after putting out a grass fire near Glenwood Park Saturday evening.
The full alarm assignment required four engines and seven brush trucks to respond to the scene, according to the fire department, and the fire spread across brush and railroad ties.

“With an excessive heat warning in effect and temperatures baking in the triple digits, firefighters worked for over two hours,” the fire department said in the release.

Fire officials are asking the public to be cautious and do “whatever you can” to prevent fires.