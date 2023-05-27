Fire department removes wasp-swarmed spotlight before Dortmund's title-deciding Bundesliga game

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — The fire department had to remove a TV spotlight that was being swarmed by wasps before Borussia Dortmund’s title-deciding game against Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

It’s perhaps a good omen for the “black and yellows” before a match that could see Dortmund crowned German champion on the final day of the season.

Dortmund was ahead of Bayern Munich by two points and can clinch the league title with a win, while 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich was hoping for a favor from Mainz as it sought to edge Dortmund to the title with a win in Cologne.

The Dortmund players emerged for their pre-game warmup to a pyrotechnic reception from the fans already in the stadium.

Bayern, which has won every title since Dortmund last won it in 2012, squandered the league lead last weekend with a 3-1 defeat at home to Leipzig.

