Fire department evacuates Kansas City nursing facility after air conditioning fails

Kansas City firefighters were forced to evacuate a nursing home after an air conditioning failure amid Tuesday’s heat wave.

Crews evacuated 117 patients at Parkview Healthcare Nursing Facility, 128 North Hardesty Ave, after the facility’s air conditioning system stopped working.

Temperatures Tuesday reached into the high-90s for the fourth consecutive day, with a heat index of 110 to 120 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Six people were transported to a local hospital. The other residents were being taken via KCATA buses to other area nursing homes.

The fire department has activated its emergency operations center and requested a regional activation of emergency medical crews so that seven ambulances will be on standby if needed.