Fire department doubles down on education

“Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention,” is the theme for this year’s national fire prevention week, which runs from October 8-14.

“That is the international theme for fire prevention this year,” says Carla Roy, the administrator for Drayton Valley Brazeau Fire Services.

Roy says while there will be an educational component that will focus on the theme, they will also be bringing back some of the popular activities they’ve held in the past.

She says kids love to tour the department each year. Normally, the department will work with schools for tours, but this time of year they don’t do them individually. Rather they are encouraged to attend one of the open houses for each of the three stations in Lodgepole, Breton, and Drayton Valley.

“Fire prevention is very busy, and then we turn right into the Christmas Season, which is also crazy busy,” says Roy.

Fire Services also intends to spend time in the schools this year offering educational content based on the theme. Grade 5 students will get to learn about fire prevention in the kitchen, along with basic kitchen safety. Grade 8 students will be trained in the use of fire extinguishers.

Drayton Valley students in Grades 1-3 will get to watch an interactive musical put on by Mary Lambert. The performance will offer safety tips, teach how to plan fire drills, and teach students about the firefighting industry while entertaining them with song and dance. The musical will also be held for the K-6 students in Breton Elementary.

This year, Roy says the Chimney Sweep Program is a big hit. “We usually book the first three days and then the last couple of days are just stragglers. This year, I barely have a day left,” she says.

Roy says they’re not sure why it’s in demand, but they are considering adding some extra days to the program. Anyone who is interested in getting a spot can contact Roy at 780-514-2216.

On October 25, Fire Services will be delivering pizzas and checking on the smoke detectors in the home in Drayton Valley. On October 26, they will be delivering pizza in Breton

And once again, the Drayton Valley Thunder will be hosting Fire Services at their game on October 13. Fans will get a chance to meet the firefighters in person and cheer on the team.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press