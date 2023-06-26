Fire damages Perth-Andover supermarket

A Saturday afternoon fire forced the closure of a Perth-Andover supermarket.

Perth-Andover Fire Department Chief Philip Walker said firefighters responded to a fire call at Scott’s Your Independent Grocer on Columbus Street at 1:13 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

He said fire crews managed to contain the fire to the electrical room.

“It was an electrical fire in the panel room out back,” Walker explained. “The room is isolated with concrete walls.”

He said firefighters began fighting the fire with CO2. Once the power was turned off, fire crews used a small amount of water to cool the area down.

After successfully extinguishing the fire, Walker said crews spent a few hours getting smoke out of the building to minimize damage.

Bradley and Angela Scott own the supermarket. Bradley, who was at the store Sunday afternoon, said the business would close for a few days to complete repairs.

— With files from Theresa Blackburn

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun