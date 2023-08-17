Fire damages kitchen of barbecue restaurant in Johnson County; everyone got out safely

A late-night fire at Q39’s barbecue restaurant in Overland Park was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived, damaging only the kitchen area, a fire official said.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa responded to the fire shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant at 11051 Antioch Road, which is near College Boulevard and Antioch, said Jason Rhodes, a spokesman for the Overland Park Fire Department.

The first crews on the scene reported smoke coming from the roof of the single-story, commercial building. Those inside at the time had escaped to safety, Rhodes said.

Firefighters discovered that the fire was coming from a gas appliance in the kitchen area and shut off gas to the building. Fire crews extinguished the fire and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread to other parts of the building, he said. The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, additional crews searched the building to make sure that no one was inside. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Damage by the fire was contained to the kitchen area. The building’s fire suppression and sprinkler systems in the area activated, which will require cleanup and repair. The restaurant will likely be closed for repairs, Rhodes said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.