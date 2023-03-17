When will fire-damaged Lexington school reopen, students resume in-person classes?

After a fire closed Lexington’s Southern Middle School for two weeks, the principal announced Thursday night that students will resume in-person instruction Monday.

Southern Middle is one of 14 schools in the district that the school board is considering renovating or rebuilding, officials said at a budget workshop Thursday night. It was built in 1966.

Principal Kevin Payne said in a letter to parents that building conditions will allow students and staff to return to a clean, safe and healthy environment next week. Students have been remote learning since the accidental fire broke out March 2 in the art room.

“A few classrooms will remain temporarily closed as restoration work continues, though our team has developed a plan to minimize disruptions for students,” Payne said.

He said teachers have gone above and beyond each day to ensure that students had what they needed to learn from home.

The fire happened while a boys’ basketball game was in progress and the school had to be evacuated, Payne said previously. The fire was contained to two classrooms but “nearly every corner of the building was impacted by fire, smoke, or water damage following this incident.”

