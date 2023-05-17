Fire at Cuzzo’s Cuisine in west Charlotte extinguished; restaurant closed due to damage

A fire at Cuzzo’s Cuisine shut down west Charlotte roads Wednesday morning and it’s unclear the extent of damages at the restaurant.

The person who reported the fire could see smoke above the trees and flames inside the restaurant’s Tuckaseegee Road location, according to emergency radio obtained via Broadcastify.

Thirty firefighters put out the fire in about an hour, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. They responded to the structure fire call near Tuckaseegee Road near Glennwood Drive at about 6:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or when Tuckaseegee Road will reopen.

Cuzzo’s started as a food truck operated across the Carolinas before it’s first location opened in Enderly Park in 2016. The restaurant’s chicken wings are among popular menu items, which include Southern fare and comfort foods.

The business announced on Instagram the Tuckaseegee/Enderly Park location will be closed “for awhile” but Cuzzo’s in University City is open at 9601 N. Tryon Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.