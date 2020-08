Crews from 10 fire engines are tackling a “severe” blaze on an industrial estate in Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: “We are answering high volumes of calls to an incident we are at on Tyseley Industrial Estate.

“We have over 10 appliances in attendance.”

People watch on as smoke billows from a severe blaze on an industrial estate in Birmingham

The fire service urged people to keep doors and windows shut as it tried to bring the blaze under control.

Images on social media show a thick column of smoke rising from the site, with the dark cloud visible from miles away.