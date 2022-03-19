Fire crews tackle blaze on marshland on the Wirral

William Janes, PA
·1 min read

Firefighters are tackling a suspected deliberately started blaze on marshland on the Wirral.

Fire engines were scrambled to the scene where around 500 square metres of marsh were in flames at Parkgate, near Neston, at around 6.20pm on Saturday.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines were on site with firefighters initially battling two areas of fire with beaters and hoses.

Wirral fire
Fire crews are tackling the blaze (Andy Parry/PA)

However, at around 9.20pm it said one fire engine had withdrawn and crews were leaving the fire to burn due to unstable ground.

Meanwhile, a fire breaks have been set up to protect nearby properties.

The fire service also said police have been advised it is suspected that the fire was started deliberately and a fire investigator is due to attend.

People have taken to social media to express their horror, with one Twitter user describing the fire as a “dreadful sight.”

Another wrote: “This is terrible and a disaster for wildlife at the start of the breeding season.”

