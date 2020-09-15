Fire crews are doing 'good work' to contain raging wildfires in Oregon and California. Now it's the weather's turn to help.

Thousands of people impacted by severe fires in southern Oregon and northern California could get some relief in the coming days. If the weather cooperates.

Fires have ravaged the West over the last week, decimating small communities and destroying hundreds of homes. While a longer, hotter, more destructive fire season has become the norm on the West Coast, the last week was notable because of the number of fires blazing in urban areas, threatening what were previously considered "safe" communities.

It is particularly bad in Oregon, where more than 1 million acres are burning statewide. Ten deaths have been reported, and two small towns have been wiped out close to the state's border with California.

Rich Tyler has worked in firefighting for more than two decades. He's never seen anything this bad.

“This is a tragedy, what’s occurred across the entire state of Oregon,” said Tyler, working on behalf of the Oregon Fire Marshal's Office as the spokesman for the Almeda Fire. “We’ve had large fires, but not ones that have impacted this many communities and people all at one time.”

Reminders of devastation are everywhere: Buildings and cars burnt to a crisp, piles of ash where businesses once stood. Perhaps worst of all, hazardous smoke is choking the entire coast, forcing people to stay inside.

Clarissa Carson, a lifelong resident of southern Oregon, said she's desperate for “just one day of blue sky — but we’re only gonna get that with wind, and we don’t want wind!”

Look closely, though, and there are positives to be found in in both states.

As of Monday afternoon, the Slater and Devil fires in the Klamath National Forest in northern California, which have burned more than 136,000 acres and led to the evacuation of 3,500 people, were only 5% contained.

But officials can find the silver linings: the evacuation order for Happy Camp, California, a town of about 1,200, was reduced to an evacuation warning, and the focus has shifted from protection of life and structures to a “bigger containment strategy” according to Adrienne Freeman, the interagency public information officer.

“That’s a really good thing,” Freeman said. “Because we’re at a point now where we can be more strategic.”

Though air quality remains hazardous (it registered at over 430 in Happy Camp late Monday afternoon), Freeman said they haven’t heard anything about heavy winds, which played a role in the West's rapidly spreading fires. While the temperature inversion makes it challenging for aircraft to drop fire retardant, the positive is that it creates a more humid environment.

It’s too early, Freeman said, to speculate on containment dates or percentages but “I think if we see stable air, we’ll continue to get containment lines down.” Labeling herself "realistic," Freeman said that so long as the weather pattern stays consistent, “we’ll have opportunities to do good work.”

Farther north, a lot of good work has already been done by crews in Medford, Oregon, battling to contain the Almeda Fire, which ravaged the small towns of Talent, population 6,500, and Phoenix, population 4,600.

The fire has impacted more than 42,000 people and destroyed at least 700 structures, including 600 homes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and many residents remain without power or running water.

But that fire is now 70% contained, according to Tyler, of the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office — though it’s important to remember, he said, that fire containment with an urban setting is dramatically different than with wildland fire.

