Fire crews battling vegetation fire in Calaveras County east of Milton

Firefighters in Calaveras County are battling a vegetation fire east of Milton and north of Highway 4 that is progressing south.

The Tower Fire broke out in the area of Rock Creek Road near the Salt Spring Reservoir, according to the CalFire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

The agency reported on its Facebook Page that the fire was three acres at 1:27 p.m., 20 acres with a moderate rate of spread at 1:38 p.m. and 45 acres and progressing south at 1:59 p.m.

A firefighter working the blaze radioed at 2:45 p.m. that the fire remained at 45 acres, was 10 percent contained and forward progress had been “drastically slowed.”