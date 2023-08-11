Fire crews battling massive fire at industrial site in west Toronto

TORONTO — Firefighters are battling a major out-of-control blaze at an industrial site in west-end Toronto.

Toronto Fire said crews were called to 35 Vulcan Street in the Martin Grove Road and Belfield Road area of Etobicoke at approximately 1:15 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found several tractor trailers on fire at the back of the industrial building, which is listed as a chemical wholesaler.

Authorities said the flames soon spread to the building itself, and firefighters are working to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby sites, which include a large lumberyard.

Toronto Fire deputy chief Jim Jessop told reporters on the scene more than 25 firefighters crews are battling the fire and they have shut down and evacuated all the 24-hour businesses in the area.

"We are operating from a defensive perspective right now," he said.

"We are similarly treating this as a hazardous materials incident addressing the water runoff and monitoring the air quality."

He said no injuries have been reported among people in the area and first responders, but area residents should shelter in place, keep their windows closed and call 911 if they have any medical or respiratory problems due to the fire smoke.

Jessop said Toronto Fire Services have notified the ministry of the environment about the fire that sending massive amount of smoke into the air.

"This is a factory or business that deals in motor oil and lubricants and transmission oil," he said. "We're dealing with basically all kinds of types of oils, fluids, and solvents."

He said the CN Rail lines that run through the impacted area have been shutdown.

Jessop said the fire is expected to cause major disruption to traffic in the impacted area in west Toronto throughout the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press