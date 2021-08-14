Fire crews battle wildfire that ignited in Parkland County

The wildfire grew to 12 hectares by Friday night. Emergency crews monitored the fire overnight but there was no 'significant growth.' (Ken Kistler/Public Domain Pictures - image credit)

Smoke is billowing through Edmonton as fire crews work to extinguish a wildfire that started burning just west of the city in Parkland County.

The wildfire started burning around Township Road 522 and Range Road 63 Friday afternoon. It was moving southeast, according to an alert issued just before 6:30 p.m.

The wildfire grew to 12 hectares — or nearly 30 acres — by Friday night and emergency crews monitored the fire overnight.

There was no "significant growth" of the fire overnight, but it was still classified as out of control on Saturday, according to Alberta Emergency Alert. As of 4:50 p.m., the fire was 50 per cent contained.

Firefighters are working to establish a dozer guard — when potential fire fuel, such as grass, is dug up and a line of mineral soil remains — around the perimeter of the fire to stop it from spreading further.

Meanwhile, waterbombers are trying to extinguish flames from above, according to an update issued by Parkland County shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The public is advised to avoid Township Road 522, from Highway 759 to Highway 22, and take alternative routes. Smoke may limit visibility in the area, the county said.

No evacuations have been ordered, but people living nearby have been made aware of the situation and should be prepared to leave if conditions change.

The county will provide another update at 9 p.m. unless conditions change.

The fire is burning just over 85 kilometres west of Edmonton.