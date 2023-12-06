Fire crews attend multiple rescues after south west floods

Firefighters have warned the public of the dangers of floodwaters as heavy rain is forecast.

Crews from Avon Fire & Rescue Service (AF&RS) performed more than 20 rescues from water in the past 48 hours.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for 7 December.

Forecasters predict some areas could become be cut off by flooded roads and travel disruption is expected across the south west.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is also the possibility of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Group manager at AF&RS Seán Heighton said: "The effects of floodwater can be very serious and entering what looks okay from the surface can have very expensive or even dangerous results.

"Finding another route may be frustrating, but being on time isn't worth taking serious risk.

"If you encounter floodwater on the road, do not attempt to drive through it, even if it looks shallow, as the water hides a range of dangers."

Heavy rainfall caused road and rail disruption across the region earlier this week.

Rain is due to continue in the south west on Wednesday night and throughout Thursday. Gale force winds are expected in coastal areas.

