Fire Country Finale Recap: Did Bode Make Parole? And Who Has a Secret [Spoiler]? — Plus, Grade Season 1

CBS’ Fire Country with its freshman finale delivered a harrowing mudslide, the disclosure of a Sharon/Luke secret, a highly anticipated parole decision, a secret child and… well, everything else but the kitchen sink.

Fire Country showrunner Tia Napolitano did tell TVLine readers that “by the end of the season, we turn everything on its head. It’s full circle from the pilot, and I think it will feel very satisfying but also incredibly unexpected.”

More from TVLine

The finale, she previewed, revolves around “an event like you’ve never seen before on this show, and the culmination of all this character drama we’ve been building,” including “a new escalation in Bode’s journey…. It’s an incredibly satisfying way to end a roller coaster of a season.”

Let’s recap the highlights, after which you can grade the finale and Season 1 as a whole.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.