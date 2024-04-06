'Fire Country' Fans, Meet the Newest Character Shaking up the Series in a Major Way

CBS

We may be just a few episodes into Fire Country season 2, but if the show has its way, fans may be getting the first look at what could be an expansion of the series.

As viewers tune in every week to see Bode Leone (Max Thieriot)'s trials of finishing out his prison sentence at Three Rock Con Camp as part of the Cal Fire program, it looks like folks will have a new character to feast their eyes on very soon. In a series of photos uploaded on the show's official Instagram on March 25, followers were introduced to guest star Morena Baccarin as Mickey Fox, a sheriff living in Bode's hometown of Edgewater, California. The character will make her debut on the CBS drama on Friday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

"Nice to meet you, Sheriff Mickey. 🔥❤️🔥," read the official caption. "New guest star comin' in hot... @morenabaccarin."

Given how Fire Country loves to drop fiery bombshells with every episode that airs, seeing a brand-new character called out on social media had fans attempting to figure out what her plot line in the show might entail.

"Eve 🤝 Sheriff Mickey," one person theorized in the comments, inferring Mickey may have something to do with the current head of Three Rock, Eve Edwards (Jules Latimer). "Oh, I have a bad feeling about this photo. 😢," another wrote, concerned about what Mickey is doing in Edgewater. "I wonder what her relation to Bode is?" a different follower remarked, insinuating she may be intertwined with Bode's arc.

So, who exactly is Mickey Fox and why is she so important to the future of Fire Country season 2? According to a report from Variety in January, Mickey serves as a Sheriff's Deputy in Edgewater, protecting the town's people for the last 15 years. As the outlet wrote, Edgewater "is her town and she’s fiercely protective of it."

Even more intriguingly, if Morena's first episode on Fire Country does well, Deadline revealed her character may be a part of a potential spinoff being discussed by CBS Studios. The publication did note this Mickey-centric episode is not considered a backdoor pilot, as "the project is expected to go through another development stage before a potential series order."

As for what the April 12th episode will entail, an official press release revealed that Max Thieriot directed the installment, titled "Alert the Sheriff." The plot follows a fire camp inmate escaping from Three Rock's facility. This forces Mickey to come in and investigate, where it's revealed she has surprise ties to the Leone family.

Well, we're marking our calendars because it sure sounds like Mickey's entrance is about to spark something big!

