Fire concerns ease in West Koots as summer fades away

Rain, cooler weather and shorter days all worked in forest firefighters’ favour the last few weeks, as the fire danger eases with the passing of summer.

Conditions were settled enough that the BC Wildfire Service rescinded its ban on Category 1 fires on September 1, allowing campfires in the Southeast Fire Centre again.

As of press time Monday, just 58 fires were burning in the SEFC, down from 65 two weeks ago. Just 21 fires were burning in the Valley Voice readership area of the West Kootenay. All were burning in remote or higher-elevation territory, and none were threatening homes or infrastructure.

Fires burning in the Slocan Valley on Carpenter Mountain near New Denver and Trozzo Creek near Winlaw were removed from the BCWS fire map in recent days, and only two smaller fires remained burning in the Pass Creek area, near Goose Creek and Upper Norns Creek. They were listed as ‘under control.’

The majority of larger, out-of-control fires still burning in this area remain in an arc running from the north and east shore of Kootenay Lake, up the Lardeau Valley to Trout Lake. Some are as large as 900 hectares, but their remote location means BCWS isn’t putting a lot of resources or effort into controlling them, allowing a natural burn to proceed. This response method is used when there is no immediate threat to values.

Several large fires are still burning north of Nakusp as well, including an 800-hectare one near the Halfway River, but none were expected to impact homes or infrastructure.

In total, there are 434 fires burning across the province, which has seen record-setting numbers (2,077 so far) and sizes of fires in 2023.

Despite the improving situation in the southeast, the province is still facing extreme drought conditions. The East Kootenay and most of the rest of the province remain at the highest rating (Level 5) of drought, while the West Kootenay is slightly better at Level 4. Water restrictions remain in place in all watersheds.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice