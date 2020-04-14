Wildfires rage near Chernoybl nuclear plant as activists warn the 'situation is critical'

A photo taken from the roof of Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant shows a distant forest fire in the exclusion zone. (AP)

Wildfires are currently raging near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, with activists warning the “situation is critical”.

Firefighers and aircraft are battling several forest fires in the radiation exclusion zone around Chernobyl, in northern Ukraine, since last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hundreds of firefighters backed by aircraft have been battling several forest fires in the radiation exclusion zone around the site since last week.

The country’s emergency services say initial blazes have been contained but new fires have flared up near the decommissioned plant.

A Geiger counter shows increased radiation level against the background of the forest fire burning near the village of Volodymyrivka in the exclusion zone. (AP)

Despite the proximity to the site, Volodymyr Demchuk, of Ukraine’s state Emergencies Service, has insisted the situation is under control.

“There is no threat to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, waste fuel storage or other critical facilities,” he said.

Activists, however, have warned that the blazes were getting dangerously close to waste storage facilities.

Yaroslav Yemelyanenko, a member of the public council under the state agency in charge of the closed zone around the plant, said one fire was raging just over a mile from one of the radioactive waste depots.

A checkpoint on the edge of the exclusion zone. (AP)

“The situation is critical,” he said on Facebook.

While Sergiy Zibtsev, head of the Regional Eastern European Fire Monitoring Center, told AFP that the fire is "super-huge" and "unpredictable".

"In the west of the exclusion zone it has already covered 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) by our calculations."

Officials believe may have tracked down a man suspected of triggering the blaze by setting dry grass on fire in the area.

The 27-year-old suspect said he had burned grass “for fun” and then failed to extinguish the fire when the wind caused it to expand quickly.

On Monday, police said that another local resident burned waste and accidentally set dry grass ablaze, triggering another devastating forest fire.

Story continues

They said he failed to report the fire to the authorities.

The 1,000 square mile Chernobyl exclusion Zone was established after the April 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe.

The zone is largely unpopulated, although about 200 people have remained despite orders to leave.

Blazes in the area have been a regular occurrence. They often start when residents set dry grass on fire in the early spring — a widespread practice in Ukraine, Russia and some other ex-Soviet nations that often leads to devastating forest fires.