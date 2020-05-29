Fire at Calgary seniors' home now investigated as homicide after elderly victim dies

A suspicious fire last month at a Calgary seniors' complex that seriously injured an elderly man is now being treated as a homicide case after the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The early morning fire happened on April 27 at the Wentworth Manor in Christie Park, at 5717 14th Ave. S.W.

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He died on May 27, Calgary police said in a release Friday.

Police had already charged another resident of the home, a man in his 70s, with arson. Additional charges could be laid, depending on the outcome of the homicide investigation.

The suspect suffers from a mental health condition and it's believed he was suffering from a significant cognitive impairment at the time of the incident. His identity is not being released, police said.