Fire burning on Wirral marshland believed deliberately started

Firefighters have been dealing with a suspected deliberately started fire on marshland on the Wirral.

Fire engines were scrambled to the scene where about 500 sq metres of marsh were in flames at Parkgate, 10km from Liverpool city centre, at about 6.20pm on Saturday.

Cheshire fire and rescue service said six fire engines were on site with firefighters initially battling two areas of flames with beaters and hoses.

However, at about 9.20pm it said one fire engine had withdrawn and crews were leaving the fire to burn due to unstable ground.

The fire service said crews are expected to remain at the scene of the blaze on Neston marsh until about 2am.

Fire breaks are being maintained to protect properties and people are asked to stay away from the area while the blaze is being dealt with. The fire service added that police have been advised it is suspected that the blaze was started deliberately and a fire investigator is due to attend.

Carl Nevitt, a station manager and the officer in charge of the incident, said: “The marshland is a site of special scientific interest. The fire is covering around one square kilometre of the area and is being driven by wind.

“We have created fire breaks to protect properties and the police air support unit has been used to give us information on the directional spread of the blaze.

“We expect to remain at the scene for at least the next three to four hours and would ask that people stay away from the area as we tackle the fire.”