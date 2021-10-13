Fire burning near Santa Barbara grows to 13,400 acres

Smoke from the Alisal Fire. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire via AP

The Alisal Fire burning north of Santa Barbara, California, is threatening 120 structures, including Rancho del Cielo, the vacation home once used by former President Ronald Reagan.

As of Tuesday night, the fire, which started on Monday afternoon, has burned 13,400 acres, and is only five percent contained, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said. The flames have jumped the 101 freeway, which is shut down in both directions.

There are 600 firefighters on the scene, working to keep the flames from spreading across dry hillsides. The blaze is crossing terrain that likely hasn't burned since 1955's Refugio Fire, officials said, and firefighters are hopeful that with the winds dying down, they'll be able to gain the upper hand.

