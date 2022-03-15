Fire Breaks Out At Pinewood Studios – Reports
A fire broke out at the UK’s famed Pinewood Studios on Tuesday, the Buckingham Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed.
Multiple reports suggest that the blaze broke out on the set of Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White, located on the Richard Attenborough stage.
The upcoming film starring West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler, Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot and Tony winner Andrew Burnap recently entered production. Marc Webb is directing, with Oscar nominee Marc Platt producing, and the La La Land duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul providing original songs.
Disney did not immediately respond when contacted by Deadline for comment.
