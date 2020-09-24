Fire Breaks Out at ONGC Plant in Surat, No Casualties Reported Yet

A fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat in the wee hours of Thursday, 24 September. No casualties have been reported so far and fire tenders are at the spot, news agency ANI reported.

According to Dr Dhaval Patel, Surat Collector, three consecutive blasts took place at the ONGC Hazira Plant around 3 am, leading to the fire. Speaking to ANI, he further added that the activity of depressurising the pressurised gas system was being carried out by ONGC officials.

“A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person,” a statement from ONGC said, according to ANI.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Latest News: Massive Fire Breaks Out at ONGC Plant in SuratFire Breaks Out at ONGC Plant in Surat, No Casualties Reported Yet . Read more on India by The Quint.