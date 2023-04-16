Fire breaks out at North Carolina seafood restaurant Saturday

A seafood restaurant caught fire Saturday morning in Calabash, just a few miles over the South Carolina border.

There was smoke and flames coming from the roof of Ella’s of Calabash before noon, according to the Calabash Fire Department in North Carolina.

The fire seems to have started in the kitchen area, but the cause is not immediately clear, an official said in a Facebook post.

No one was injured, according to the post. The fire is under investigation.

Firefighters attempted to fight the blaze inside the restaurant, but flames pushed them back outside. They were still putting out hot spots around 4:30 p.m.

River Road, where the restaurant is located, is open to traffic as of 7 p.m., according to a fire official.

The Calabash Fire Department was joined by nearby departments, including Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle.