Fire breaks out in kitchen of London pub owned by Guy Ritchie

Isobel Frodsham, PA
A fire has broken out in a central London pub owned by film director Guy Ritchie.

Emergency services were called to the Lore of the Land pub, in Conway Street, Fitzrovia, at 12.15pm on Wednesday.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze and managed to get it under control at 3.48pm.

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said the location of the fire, which was inside the extraction system and is believed to have started in the kitchen, meant several firefighters were needed to tackle the blaze.

Station Commander Jason Fisby said: “The fire is within the extraction system from the first floor to the roof vent. There are no reports of any injuries.

“Access to the seat of the fire is challenging and very labour intensive. The number of fire engines at the scene is a reflection of the need for a high turn over of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

“Firefighters are carrying out salvage work and trying to prevent water damage on the floors below.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

