Fire breaks out at kiosk outside Man City's stadium before Champions League game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A fire broke out at a merchandise stand outside Manchester City's stadium ahead of the team's Champions League match against Brugge on Wednesday.

Videos shared online showed large flames and smoke coming from the stand, located near the players’ entrance at the Etihad Stadium.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the smell of smoke remained in the air for some time afterward as supporters waited to be let inside.

Security staff had cordoned off the area and kept supporters away.

UEFA said there would be no delay to the scheduled 8 p.m. kickoff.

City plays Brugge in a must-win game as the new-look league phase of the Champions League reaches its conclusion.

The 2023 champion City is 25th in the standings. It needs to win to secure a place in the playoffs for the round of 16.

