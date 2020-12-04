Fire Breaks Out at Fatima Sana Shaikh's House, Things Under Control After Fire Department Intervenes

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh informed fans via social media on late night Friday that a fire broke out at her place in Mumbai. Fatima shared on her Instagram stories, "A small fire broke out at my place right now and in a panic state I called the fire department. They were here in no time and took care of the situation." Fatima thanked the Mumbai fire brigade for helping her out in the situation.

On the work front, Fatima last saw the release of her Netflix film Ludo, which is directed by Anurag Basu and features an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Asha Negi, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Her another film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee, also released in theaters after the coronavirus induced shutdown. It was also the first Hindi film to release on the big screen after re-opening of theatres.

In fact, superstar Aamir Khan visited a theatre after a long period to catch the comedy entertainer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and he thanked the makers of the film for releasing it on big screen. He was accompanied by his daughter Ira Khan.

Fatima broke out into the showbiz with 2016 sports film Dangal.