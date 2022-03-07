Fire breaks out at high-rise block of flats and offices in east London

Isobel Frodsham, PA
·2 min read

A fire has broken out in a high-rise block of flats and offices in east London.

London Fire Brigade said they were called to Whitechapel High Street shortly before 4pm.

Twenty fire engines and 125 firefighters are at the scene.

Whitechapel fire
Emergency services are seen on the scene in Whitechapel (Victoria Jones/PA)

Footage from the scene shows bright orange flames burning through a floor of the building as debris falls off the side.

Road closures are in place, with the AA stating that the A11 Whitechapel High Street is closed both ways from A13 Commercial Road to Old Castle Street. Commercial Road has also been closed, it adds.

A spokesman for the brigade said: “Crews are tackling a fire on the 17th floor of the building. The Brigade’s 64m ladder has been mobilised to the incident.

“The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 50 calls to the blaze.

“The Brigade was called at 15.53. Fire crews from Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Dowgate, Bethnal Green, Dockhead, Old Kent Road, Islington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

The Metropolitan Police said the building is being evacuated.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to the scene at 15.55 to reports of a fire on Whitechapel High Street by the emergency services.

“The building is being evacuated.”

Whitechapel fire
Fire crews are seen tending to the blaze in Whitechapel (Victoria Jones/PA)

London Ambulance Service advised people in Whitechapel to keep their windows closed and stay indoors as fire crews battle the blaze.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 4:07pm today to reports of a fire at a high-rise building on Whitechapel High Street.

“We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, a team leader in a fast response car and members of our hazardous area response team.

“We are working closely with our emergency service colleagues, more updates to follow.

“If you are in the local area, please try and stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he is in “close contact” with London Fire Brigade’s Commissioner Andy Roe.

