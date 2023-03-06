Fire breaks out at Atlanta police training center after protest - media

(Reuters) - Fire broke out at the construction site of a future Atlanta police training center on Sunday after a protest at the property, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing police.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles, WSB television reported, saying events had begun with a music festival that was part of a week of demonstrations to protect the forest where the facility is being built.

The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, derided by critics as "Cop City," will become a police and fire training center on 85 acres (34.4 hectares) of a 400-acre property in unincorporated DeKalb County that is owned by the city, according to the facility's website.

The site was subject to a protest in January that briefly turned violent as demonstrators set a police car on fire and smashed windows of buildings. Demonstrators then gathered to protest the law enforcement killing of an activist during a raid to clear the construction site.

Atlanta police and fire officials did not immediately respond to requests for information.

