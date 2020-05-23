Fire breaks out in apartment above Coconut Lagoon restaurant

Fire broke out in an apartment on St. Laurent Boulevard Friday evening above the popular Coconut Lagoon restaurant.

Ottawa Fire Services said it received multiple reports of heavy black smoke coming from the roof of the two-storey building shortly before 8 p.m. Friday evening.

The fire originated in an apartment above the restaurant.

Paramedics said all occupants of the apartment were outside of the building by the time emergency crews arrived. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries on scene, and at least one was transported to hospital.

As of 10 p.m., emergency crews had closed off a portion of McArthur Avenue.