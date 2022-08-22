The fire before the blood: House of the Dragon starlets make their marks on Game of Thrones

Nick Romano
·10 min read
The fire before the blood: House of the Dragon starlets make their marks on Game of Thrones

Rhaenyra and Alicent's adult life on House of the Dragon may be consumed with civil war, but in the midst of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, two sisters from other misters found each other halfway around the world.

English actress Emily Carey, then 17, who uses she/they pronouns, got their first glimpse of Australia-born Milly Alcock, then 20, over FaceTime. Alcock was sitting in the sun outside a library in Sydney, reading a book. Carey was in gloomy England, waiting to see if London would go back into pandemic lockdowns, as the city had multiple times already. "We were midway through crisis in London, and in Australia they were living their best lives," Carey, now 19, tells EW over Zoom in May. "We were mainly talking about the differences. That was the icebreaker."

Alcock, now 22, has come to think of Carey as a little sister. The first time the two met in person was at the table read for the Game of Thrones prequel series with the rest of the cast in 2021, though they had FaceTimed a few more times since then. Carey remembers giving Alcock the biggest hug after so much long distance. "I leaned on her a lot, and I feel that she leaned on me," Alcock says. "She was the only other person that understood being a really young girl in a life-changing experience or something that's really overwhelming. So we stuck together. I'm very protective of her."

House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon

Ollie Upton/HBO Milly Alcock and Emily Carey appear as younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon.'

Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, as adult Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, are the de facto faces of House of the Dragon, the first successor series to Game of Thrones that's set 200 hundred years in the past during the height of the Targaryen empire in Westeros. But D'Arcy and Cooke won't be making their grand debuts on the series until halfway through the 10-episode first season, which kicked off on HBO Sunday. For the time being, it's Alcock and Carey's game.

House of the Dragon begins in a time of peace. After the death of her mother, Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke), and her newborn brother, who died shortly after leaving his mother's womb, the dragon-riding Rhaenyra is named sole heir to the Iron Throne by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The lords of Westeros swear her fealty, but it's not until a few years later, when Viserys successfully conceives a son, Aegon I (Tom Glynn-Carney), that the realm becomes split in two over succession. This leads to the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that will bring the Targaryen dynasty to its knees.

Rhaenyra and Alicent are at the center of this dance. It's their close childhood friendship and later falling out that fuels the coming chaos. It was important for Ryan Condal, series co-creator with George R.R. Martin and co-showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik, to begin this story with the characters' younger selves.

"Our show is, at its core, the story of the dissolution of this very close female friendship that began in a very young and impressionable point in these girls' lives," Condal explains. "They had the pressures of station and power and pride and their fathers' constant reaching for more things, all placed on them at an impressional age. We were interested in how those forces affect two very different women at that pivotal point in their youth and then how it spurs their growth into adults."

The princess that was promised

House of The Dragon
House of The Dragon

Ollie Upton/HBO Milly Alcock's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen stands before the Iron Throne in 'House of the Dragon.'

Alcock feels a kinship with Rhaenyra. As a young woman, the Targaryen princess is never expected to be queen. But when her father makes the decision to name her heir, the pressures of the nation fall on her shoulders. "I felt that my journey as Milly aligned with hers, being thrust into a position that could have been possible, but you never really thought would happen," Alcock says, Zooming in from her family's Sydney home back in May.

The actress now finds herself as the star — at least for the first half of the season — of a show teaming with obsessive fans. She hadn't watched Game of Thrones before accepting the role, but she knew that much was true.

"Yes, scared of the fandom," Alcock admits. "People already come in and know what's going to happen and know what everything means, sometimes better than you. So am I trying to serve what's expected of me, or am I trying to make individual, independent decisions on the day? That's where it's weird. How do I counteract this balance of me having control with control, but having an input in the role, but also serving homage to the fandom?"

Alcock's first television gig was in 2014 as an unnamed "teen girl" in Aussie series Wonderland. She later appeared in Starz's The Gloaming, Netflix's Reckoning, and Sky TV's Upright. House of the Dragon is the most high-profile project she has done thus far. The actress found comfort in the knowledge that the series has its own distinct flavor in the Game of Thrones universe.

While Alcock feels there's a bit of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in her character, being that "they're both women who don't behave the way that they're expected to," she describes Rhaenyra as "very stoic" with an "underlying cheekiness" that she uses to get what she wants. At the same time, Alcock adds, that aspect "gets used against her as a woman."

"There is that kind of rebellious and cheeky spirit that they both possess," she says of Arya and Rhaenyra, "which I think is why people are going to adore her."

Alcock spoke with D'Arcy about their connected roles and approached the showrunners to schedule a time to dig deep into Rhaenyra. She felt it was important that their performances were consistent. But that meeting never happened. In fact, they, as well as Carey and Cooke, were discouraged from discussing work with each other.

Condal and Sapochnik were already confident in the actors from their auditions. Cary also points out, "In the 10-year gap between our versions of the characters, there's a big change in Alicent. It's almost like we're playing two different people. We had to hone in on the smaller character traits, which I can't say too much about, but there are a few things that link our versions together rather than the really obvious things."

"This would've happened if they wanted it to happen, because it's quite important," Alcock says. "I just think that Miguel and Ryan had full faith that we knew who Rhaenyra was and that it could create more confusion if we were aware of the way that we behaved and interacted. I haven't seen any of Emma's stuff, and I'm very excited to see that performance."

Friends for (half)life

House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon

Ollie Upton/HBO Emily Carey portrays Alicent Hightower in her younger years on HBO's 'House of the Dragon.'

This isn't the first time Carey has played a younger version of a notable character. It's their sixth or seventh time, by their own estimate, though it's clear Carey has lost count. Their two big ones were in 2017's Wonder Woman as a young Diana at age 12 (Carey's first movie) and 2018's Tomb Raider as a young Lara Croft.

"Apparently, I look like a whole lot of people, but I'm not complaining," Carey says with a laugh. House of the Dragon, however, felt like one of the first times she had creative input on a lead character.

Fire and Blood, Martin's book about the Targaryens that served as the basis for House of the Dragon, is written as a fictional history of events that quotes various sources who claim to really know what happened, as opposed to a literary narrative full of specifics. Carey felt empowered by the producers to help craft this earlier incarnation of Alicent, who isn't much of a presence in Fire and Blood until an adult.

"We got to work together to create something that didn't necessarily exist before, or fill in the gaps that George had left for us in the book," she says.

As the daughter of the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Alicent grew up in the Red Keep of King's Landing in Westeros. Her mother died when she was young, so she became attached to her father, though that love isn't always reciprocated. Alicent is much more reserved than Rhaenyra. She's like the quiet best friend to a large personality.

Carey maintained a journal in character as Alicent as a means of living in her mind — a process she embraced on earlier projects. Her character was further fleshed out through discussions with Condal and Sapochnik.

"Something that we talked about a lot on set is how a relationship between two young girls is unlike any other relationship in any circumstance, whether it's family, whether it's friendships, whether it's [romantic] relationships," Carey explains. "I think at the age that we play them, friendship is such a wild, intense journey. You feel so much at that age for your friends. That was definitely something that we played around with a lot. Me and Milly get along so well off set, and so a lot of that is carried over when we were portraying the characters. They go through a lot as people, individually and together. Their relationship with each other changes them as people as the storyline continues."

Carey, like Alcock, was initially intimidated by the fandom. It was something she was overtly conscious of when filming began. She feared that because Alicent comes across as a villain in Fire and Blood, viewers would channel their hatred of the character towards them. So far, that hasn't happened. "There's a preconceived notion that Alicent's this scheming, wants-her-blood-on-the-throne kind of thing, but you see how these women became who you see in the books and who you'll eventually see in the show," she stipulates. "I think origin stories are so interesting and so important because you see circumstance."

When EW spoke with Alcock and Carey, it was weeks before the cast's first appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in July and even further out from the House of the Dragon world premiere in Los Angeles. Some of the cast were enjoying their bubble of virtual anonymity. Carey still feels the immensity of what they were doing.

"TV-wise, it generally doesn't get much bigger than this," Carey says, adding, "I'd say that Milly and I have been welcomed with open arms, which has been lovely. It's such a cult fanbase."

As for Alcock, not much is different about her life so far. Though, she does mention one change: "People's parents are nicer to me."

House of the Dragon's premiere episode is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Subscribe to EW's West of Westeros podcast on Amazon Music, Apple, or wherever you get your podcasts. The which goes behind the making of House of the Dragon and the growing Game of Thrones universe.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going