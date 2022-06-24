'Game of Thrones' is back: Watch fiery, bloody 'House of the Dragon' trailer

Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Dragons, swords, fire, blood, wigs and violence are all returning to HBO this summer.

In the latest trailer for "House of the Dragon," the highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, fans can finally get a full glimpse at the new series, which looks a lot like the old one, just with many more blond   people.

"Dragon" takes place 200 years before the events of the original series, following the rise and reign of the Targaryen family as rulers of Westeros. The latest trailer highlights the sordid Westerosi politics and games in King's Landing, with ancestors of the characters from the original series. Fans will hear familiar names in the clip, including Starks, Baratheons, and familiar conflicts. "Men would sooner put the realm to torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne," one woman in the trailer astutely observes.

The prequel premiere Aug. 21, and the 10-episode first season will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO previously released a shorter teaser for the series, which stars "The Crown" actor Matt Smith. In the short teaser Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen narrates mages of Targaryens in the throne room, jousts, fights and tense moments. We also see a Targaryen king sitting on the Iron Throne, a much larger and more imposing structure in this series, more like it is described in author George R.R. Martin's books. "Dragon" is based Martin's book, "Fire and Blood."

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO's upcoming &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; prequel, &quot;House of the Dragon.&quot;
Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO's upcoming "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon."

Daemon's ominous voiceover makes this dramatic statement about the Targaryen dynasty to close out the trailer: "Dreams didn't make us kings; dragons did."

"Dragon" cast members also include Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, the younger brother to Coryls Velaryon and commander in the Velaryon navy; John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, the son of Corlys Velaryon and  Rhaenys Targaryen; Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, the daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen; and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon and son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen; Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon; Sonoya Mizuno ("Devs") as Mysaria; Olivia Cooke ("The Sound of Metal") as Alicent Hightower; and Rhys Ifans as her father Otto Hightower.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria in &quot;House of the Dragon.&quot;
Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria in "House of the Dragon."

HBO has described Daemon as the "younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…" Rhaenyra is "the king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man."

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in &quot;House of the Dragon.&quot;
Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in "House of the Dragon."

"Dragon" is one of several prequels in development at HBO, but so far the only one that became a series. Another, starring Naomi Watts, filmed a pilot but was ultimately shelved by the network. Among other potential series: A Jon Snow sequel starring Kit Harington.

More: Here's how to watch the 'Game of Thrones' prequel\

Welcome to the 'House of the Dragon': HBO releases photos from 'Game of Thrones' prequel

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'House of the Dragon' trailer: 'Game of Thrones' is back and fiery

