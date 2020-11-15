Fire at Assam’s Baghjan Oil Field Contained After 172 Days

The fire at well number 5 in Assam’s Baghjan was successfully doused on Sunday, 15 November, 172 days after the blowout, news agency ANI reported. Quoting Oil India Limited officials, ANI said in a tweet that there is no pressure in the well and it will be under observation for the next 24 hours.

According to a report by The Sentinel, a Snubbing Unit reached Baghjan from Canada on 5 November to douse the fire that has been raging since 27 May.

On 27 May, in an event termed as a ‘blowout’, oil and natural gas started leaking from the Baghjan oil field in Assam’s Tinsukia district. A fire broke out in the next two weeks, displacing many families who are still staging protests against OIL.

In the past, there have been many attempts to control the fire in Assam. Experts from a Singapore-based disaster control group have intervened and a ‘killing fluid’ has been injected into the well. These attempts yielded no results, making this the longest fire in India.

