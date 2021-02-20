The Firb way: finding Australia's sweet spot between blocking China and driving foreign investment

Ben Butler
·10 min read
Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian
Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

For the lawyers and investment bankers trying to bring billions of dollars of investment from China into Australia, it has become an immovable roadblock.

For politicians alarmed at Chinese investment in nationally important infrastructure such as power and ports, it is a regulator that has been asleep at the wheel.

Critics of the Foreign Investment Review Board (Firb), which advises the treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, on proposals from foreigners to invest in Australia, do not agree on much – except that the system is broken.

Billions of dollars ride on Firb’s recommendations, but the board generally likes to keep a low profile.

Its chair, the former head of Asio, David Irvine, who investment industry sources say has made Firb much more sceptical of Chinese cash, declined Guardian Australia’s request for an interview.

Applications are made in secret and Firb never publishes its recommendations – what we know about its decisions comes from companies talking to their shareholders or, occasionally, statements from politicians.

One reason why Firb is so low profile – and one of the criticisms of it made by critics on all sides – is that it does not exist as an independent body. Unlike the competition or corporate regulators, the board is just a division of Treasury.

Its role is to give advice to the treasurer, who has the final call on foreign investment decisions.

But flying below the radar has been impossible over the past year, as a combination of the coronavirus pandemic and growing tension with China, Australia’s biggest trade partner, put foreign investment applications on hold.

This has led to calls for reform of the board, by increasing its transparency and independence, from both proponents of Chinese investment and those who fear it.

‘Everyone knows China is hot’

Last month, the board drew anger from the Chinese embassy after it knocked back a bid from the state-owned China State Construction Engineering Corporation for Probuild, one of a handful of Australian construction companies capable of running the nation’s biggest infrastructure projects.

The embassy accused the Australian government of discrimination and “weaponising the concept of national security to block Chinese investment”.

Firb’s decision on Probuild followed the collapse in August of China Mengniu Dairy’s bid for the drinks business of Lion, a division of Japanese brewing group Kirin.

The bid was never formally refused by Firb, as China Mengniu Dairy withdrew it once it became clear it would get the thumbs down. It is a common move that allows potential investors to come back with a rejigged bid later on.

“If you withdraw it, it takes the heat off Josh [Frydenberg], so it’s helpful from that relationship perspective,” a source with knowledge of the process said.

Market sources say Firb has been down on Chinese money since 2017, when Irvine, who had been on the board since 2015, became chair.

Over about the past 18 months applications involving Chinese money have been put into a separate stream, overseen by two Treasury officials, a market source says.

“It’s not laid out like that, because everyone knows China is hot,” a second source says, but nonetheless Chinese applications are “treated differently” to others.

“I think the real change happened when David Irvine took over,” one source with knowledge of Firb’s operations says. “From that time I think that’s when national security became the focus of how Firb applications are assessed.”

Lawyers who work on applications to Firb have complained that for the past year it has been all but impossible to get approval for Chinese investment.

“There is a bit of a logjam at the moment and some people are complaining about it,” a source involved in making investment applications says.

Increasingly hawkish rhetoric from the Morrison government has also made potential investors nervous.

As the government tightened the rules, the number of foreign investments approved by Firb tumbled, falling from more than 41,000 in 2016 to just 8,610 in 2019, the most recent year for which the board has published figures.

The treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, has the final call on foreign investment decisions
The treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, has the final call on foreign investment decisions. Photograph: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

“The feds are scaring off Chinese investment all over the place – in property, education,” one source who has worked on large Chinese investment deals says.

“The Chinese are now in a hiatus, they don’t know what to do.”

As a result, Chinese investors who had been looking to Australia are now taking their money to other destinations, even if they are otherwise less attractive than here, the source says.

“They don’t want to invest in the Middle East, but they do it.’

National security first

The Coalition government was not always so tough on Chinese investment.

In 2015, the then treasurer, Joe Hockey, allowed the state-owned China Communications Construction Company to buy one of Australia’s other big builders, John Holland, from the construction conglomerate Leighton Holdings for $850m.

Hockey let the deal through even though CCCC was at the time banned from participating in any road and bridge projects financed by the World Bank, which said it had engaged in “fraudulent practices” in a road project in the Philippines.

It is believed that as part of the approval, Hockey had potentially sensitive projects that John Holland was working on carved out of the deal – something dealmakers say wasn’t offered in Probuild’s case.

“They could have given that to China as a little olive branch,” one source says.

CCCC remains controversial – it is one of the key players in the Belt and Road project, which aims to project China’s economic power around the world by building infrastructure such as ports and railways, and was last year blacklisted by the Trump administration for helping to build military islands in the hotly contested waters of the South China Sea.

But as long ago as August 2018, as Donald Trump beat the anti-China drum, the Australian government’s attitude towards Chinese investment had visibly hardened. In a decision taken outside the Firb structure, it banned Huawei and another Chinese technology company, ZTE, from participating in the rollout of the 5G mobile network, on national security grounds.

ZTE is partially state-owned, but Huawei has always denied it has close ties to the Chinese government.

After coronavirus hit in March, Frydenberg temporarily reduced the threshold above which all potential deals need to be approved by Firb, which varied depending on the type of investment, to zero.

As a result, Firb said that applications that would normally be processed within 30 days could take up to six months.

Any backlog appears to be clearing. A Firb spokesperson said the average processing time in the three months to the end of the year was 46 days, only six days more than the same period the previous year.

The temporary limit expired on 1 January – but the tougher approach to Chinese investment has continued, in the shape of new laws explicitly putting national security issues at the top of Firb’s agenda when assessing applications.

‘When will this stop?’

Labor senator Deborah O’Neill, who has been chairing a parliamentary inquiry into the operation of Firb, says the changes don’t go far enough.

She wants Firb reformed along the lines proposed by former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Allan Fels during the inquiry’s hearings.

Ironically enough, Fels does consulting work on competition issues for one of the key lobbyists Chinese companies hire to advance their investment proposals, David Gazard.

Fels declined to comment on Firb when contacted by Guardian Australia, but in a submission to the inquiry he contrasted Firb’s lack of legal existence, independence and decision-making power with the situation at the ACCC, which enjoys all of those things.

“It’s just an advisory board, they were Allan Fels’ exact words, the power resides with the treasurer,” O’Neill says.

“And given the complexity of the way power is operating in the world, I don’t think it’s sufficient for Australians to have one man – and it has been only men so far – in that role.”

She says final decisions should instead be made by cabinet “at the very least”.

“It still amazes me that the capacity for us to have an independent statutory board, making recommendations to the government, which will provide transparency to the sector of foreign entities that want to invest with that, has not been addressed by what the government’s proposed.”

And she criticises Treasury’s limited ability to make sure conditions it puts on deals are followed, saying that until recently there were just two staff members working on enforcement.

Labor senator Deborah O&#x002019;Neill says final foreign investment decisions should instead be made by cabinet &#x002018;at the very least&#x002019;.
Labor senator Deborah O'Neill says final foreign investment decisions should instead be made by cabinet 'at the very least'. Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

“My understanding is following the questioning that I undertook those two now have swelled to 20 people in that section of the treasurer’s department that will be now looking at enforcement,” she says.

“But I have to wonder if that’s going to be adequate.”

O’Neill is particularly concerned about investment in power assets by Chinese and Hong Kong-based companies, as well as the decision in 2015 to lease the strategically important Port of Darwin to a Chinese company.

She says making investors install a local board of directors to oversee operations here is not enough to curb potential foreign influence.

“Basically, the treasury were getting snowed by these big companies that have to come in and put in an Australian board,” she says. “Well, the Australian board is still told, basically, what to do by the owning entity, their jobs depend on them doing what the owning entity wants them to do.”

O’Neill says Australia welcomes foreign investment, but also has $3tn in super savings, ready to invest.

“Once upon a time, Australia, had no choice but to go overseas to get capital to build – that is no longer the case.”

Asked whether Firb had previously been asleep at the wheel on Chinese investment but had become more hostile since Irvine took control, a Treasury spokesperson referred the inquiry to Frydenberg.

The treasurer did not respond directly to Guardian Australia’s questions.

“Australia’s foreign investment framework strikes a balance between maintaining Australia as an attractive destination for foreign investment, maintaining public confidence in the integrity of our investment framework, and protecting Australia’s national interest and national security,” he said.

Frydenberg’s office also pointed to a 2019 speech in which Irvine said Australia ran an “open, transparent and non-discriminatory” foreign investment review system and there was “no sector in the Australian economy in which foreign investment is prohibited, nor any country from which it is prohibited”.

While O’Neill thinks Firb should be tougher yet in its scrutiny of Chinese money, market players are itching for a return to some kind of pre-Covid – and pre-Trump – normality.

They see the election of Joe Biden as a potential circuitbreaker to reset the relationship between the US and China, something that would greatly benefit Australia.

The current situation isn’t sustainable, one source who has worked on deals worth billions of dollars says.

“Investment bankers, lawyers, lobbyists need work,” the source says. “At some point people will have to ask – when will this stop?”

    (Sarah Stier/Getty Images) When coach Brad Crossley first saw 14-year-old Sidney Crosby play hockey, he knew his competitive fire and skill level would take him to the NHL. As Crosby prepares to play his 1,000 game in the league, his old coach isn't surprised. "It wouldn't surprise me if he played 1,000 more," Crossley told CBC News ahead of the milestone game Saturday night. Crossley coached Crosby in his 2001-02 year with the major midget Dartmouth Subways. "He led the league in points of course, led our team to a silver medal at the national championship and along the way was the top scorer in the league," he said. "As I look back now, I wish I had stood back and appreciated him a lot more than I did, even though we were in awe every shift he was out there." Crossley teaches physical education in Crosby's hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., and coaches elite hockey players, from the minors to the pros. He works with Crosby in the summers, a partnership that has flourished for 20 years. Crosby scores from his knees last weekend to pass Al MacInnis for most career points in the NHL by a Nova Scotian. "He called me prior to the season starting up again asking for some drills, because the players were running camps and he wanted to be well prepared to help his team be the best they could be," Crossley said. "His maturity level in the game has skyrocketed. He's no longer the Kid, Sid the Kid. He's a well-respected man in the league." Crosby passed Al MacInnis of Port Hood, N.S., on Sunday to become Nova Scotia's career point leader in the NHL. An empty-net goal from his knees gave Crosby 1,275 regular-season NHL points. Sidney Crosby celebrates the Golden Goal that gave Canada a 3-2 win over the U.S. in the gold-medal game at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver on Feb. 28, 2010. No. 87 has a ways to go to catch MacInnis for NHL games played. MacInnis played a combined 1,416 games for Calgary and St. Louis. Nova Scotia-born Bobby Smith played 1,077 games and Bridgewater-raised Glen Murray played 1,009. Crossley knows the secret to the three-time Stanley Cup winner's success. "He works harder than everybody else." He points to a conversation he had with the all-star during a training camp for 25 of the best players in the league up in the thin air of Colorado. "Sidney came up to me after the first practice and said, 'Crossley, these guys are really good. I need to go harder.' Meanwhile, the players around him are sucking wind at 7,000 feet altitude and hanging over the board," he said with a laugh. "He wants to compete hard every day against the best and have the best around him." Patrice Bergeron, left, Sidney Crosby, centre, and Corey Perry of Team Canada celebrate their gold-medal win after beating Team Russia at the World Juniors on Jan. 4, 2005, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Canada defeated Russia 6-1. Crossley said the competitive fire and talent are still there, but he's seen developments in other parts of Crosby's game. "I think he's become an even better leader and might be the best two-way player in the game," Crossley said. He plans to send his congratulations to Crosby ahead of the game. "If he trusts you, you are a part of his life forever," he said. "He's probably a better person than a hockey player." MORE TOP STORIES