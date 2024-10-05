Firas Zahabi expects 'lopsided' UFC 307 main event: Alex Pereira 'has seen everything Khalil Rountree brings'

While some experts are picking the upset, famed MMA coach Firas Zahabi aligns with the oddsmakers ahead of the UFC 307 main event.

On Saturday, Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against fellow striker Khalil Rountree, and he enters the bout as high as a -500 favorite on some betting lines. Zahabi, head coach of Tristar and long-time mentor of Georges St-Pierre, sees this championship bout as an easy pick.

"Do I believe Khalil Rountree has a chance to win? Yeah, I do, but I don't think he will win," Zahabi said on his YouTube channel. "Why? Pereira has seen everything Khalil Rountree brings to the table."

Although he's picking Pereira (11-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC), Zahabi respects what Rountree (14-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) has done in his career and has a high appreciation for his fighting style.

"He's a very classic style may Thai fighter, very classic," Zahabi said regarding Rountree. "He's a power-punching southpaw. Most of his fighting, 90 percent of his fighting is southpaw, more than that. He has an incredible, powerful left hand. He can get things done. He's a powerful kicker. He' got a wonderful muay Thai clinch with knees and elbows, but he's mostly about the punching and kicking. .... He's never attempted a single takedown in his career. I went through all his fights. I've never recalled a single takedown, not one. Maybe like a trip, but he's not trying to get guys to the ground. He's not trying to shoot on Pereira. He's never won via submission."

Zahabi thinks highly of Rountree's striking, but even higher of what "Poatan" brings to the table.

"Pereira has that left hook, and that left hook is more unique, more special," Zahabi said "Pereira is taller, longer range, more seasoned. That's the way I see this. He's just more seasoned. He's beat bigger names. Pereira has been through more five-round fights, bigger fights, more legendary opponents, cleaner record. I predict that Pereira can win this fight handily. I'm giving him a 65/35 (percent chance). I usually don't cover fights when I think they're this lopsided."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Firas Zahabi expects 'lopsided' UFC 307 main event: Alex Pereira 'has seen everything Khalil Rountree brings'