Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Firan Technology Group Corporation
·17 min read
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Firan Technology Group Corporation

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

  • FTG achieved a seventh sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Third quarter bookings of $27.9M are up 33% over Q3 2021 and is the best bookings quarter since Q3 2019

  • FTG has maintained strong liquidity with net cash on the balance sheet of $10.8M, after investments in the quarter of $0.7M for recurring capital expenditures, $1.4M for research and development, $8.5M to the Aerospace Chatsworth facility and $0.8M for FTG share buybacks

  • Sales for Q3 2022 were $23.1M, which is an increase of 17.0% over Q3 2021 and an increase of 3.5% over Q2 2022

  • FTG recorded earnings per share of $0.03 in Q3 2022 without the benefit of government assistance

Third Quarter Results: (three months ended September 2, 2022 compared with three months ended September 3, 2021)

 

Q3 2022

 

 

Q3 2021

 

Sales

$23,095,000

 

$19,738,000

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

 

5,708,000

 

 

3,796,000

 

Gross Margin (%)

 

24.7%

 

 

19.2%

 

 

 

 

Operating Earnings (1):

 

2,231,000

 

 

477,000

 

 

 

 

• R&D Investment

 

1,390,000

 

 

1,225,000

 

• R&D Tax Credits

 

(142,000)

 

 

(159,000)

 

• Foreign Exchange Loss (gain)

 

(298,000)

 

 

(423,000)

 

• Amortization of Intangibles

 

31,000

 

 

51,000

 

Net Earnings before Tax

 

1,250,000

 

 

1,451,000

 

 

 

 

• Income Tax

 

509,000

 

 

703,000

 

• Non-controlling Interests

 

18,000

 

 

(26,000)

 

Net Earnings After Tax

$723,000

 

$774,000

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

- basic

$0.03

 

$0.03

 

- diluted

$0.03

 

$0.03

 

 

 

 

Government Assistance included in the Periods:

 

 

• Forgiveness of Debt

 

-

 

 

1,668,000

 

• Other Government Subsidies

 

-

 

 

787,000

 

Total Government Assistance included in the Periods

 

-

 

 

2,455,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year-to-Date: (nine months ended September 2, 2022 compared with nine months ended September 3, 2021)

 

 

YTD 2022

 

 

YTD 2021

 

Sales

$65,874,000

 

$59,038,000

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

 

15,574,000

 

 

12,886,000

 

Gross Margin (%)

 

23.6%

 

 

21.8%

 

 

 

 

Operating Earnings (1):

 

5,389,000

 

 

3,681,000

 

 

 

 

• R&D Investment

 

4,422,000

 

 

4,112,000

 

• R&D Tax Credits

 

(498,000)

 

 

(465,000)

 

• Foreign Exchange Loss (gain)

 

(9,000)

 

 

739,000

 

• Amortization of Intangibles

 

92,000

 

 

210,000

 

• Forgiveness of debt

 

-

 

 

(3,004,000)

 

Net Earnings before Tax

 

1,382,000

 

 

2,089,000

 

 

 

 

• Income Tax

 

1,339,000

 

 

1,779,000

 

• Non-controlling Interests

 

39,000

 

 

(74,000)

 

Net Earnings After Tax

$4,000

 

$384,000

 

 

 

 

(Loss) Earnings per share

 

 

- basic

$0.00

 

$0.01

 

- diluted

$0.00

 

$0.01

 

 

 

 

Government Assistance included in the Periods:

 

 

• Forgiveness of Debt

 

-

 

 

3,004,000

 

• Other Government Subsidies

 

314,000

 

 

3,139,000

 

Total Government Assistance included in the Periods

 

314,000

 

 

6,143,000

 

(1)   Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q3 2022 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

  • Achieved a 1.21:1 book-to-bill ratio for Q3 2022

  • Booked $7.5M in new purchase orders to supply cockpit assemblies for military and commercial simulators for different aircrafts including refueling fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and business jets, with the work to be performed by FTG’s Aerospace segment facilities in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China over the next 9-12 months

  • Total backlog as of the end of Q3 2022 is $55.8M, up 57% from Q3 2021

  • Received $1.3M of funding from FedDev Ontario, which was the first instalment from the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI) program. The funding is repayable, without interest, commencing in 2025 through to 2030

Overall for FTG, sales increased by $3.4M or 17% from $19.7M in Q3 2021 to $23.1M in Q3 2022, as the market conditions for aerospace and defense electronics have improved considerably since last year. Each of FTG’s seven sites in North America and China contributed to the increase in sales. The average FX rate in Q3 2022 was 3.6% more favourable than Q3 2021. On a year-to-date basis, sales were $65.9M compared to $59.0M for the same period last year.

The Circuits Segment sales were up $1.5M or 11% from $13.1M in Q3 2021 to $14.6M in Q3 2022, with the increase in sales spread across sites in both North America and China. The increase in Inter-segment sales is primarily due to increased demand for military products with Circuits Chatsworth supplying PCBs for integration into assemblies at Aerospace Chatsworth. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $44.3M as compared to $38.1M for the prior year period.

For the Aerospace Segment, sales were up $2.2M or 30% from $7.4M in Q3 2021 to $9.6M in Q3 2022. In particular, the Aerospace Tianjin site was able to ramp up very quickly to respond to demand from a US commercial aerospace customer. Sales of Simulator products were $0.6M in Q3 22 as compared to $0.4M in Q3 21, however Simulator sales remain down $2.1M from 2021 on a year-to-date basis. FTG has increased backlog in the Simulator market and expects to see stronger sales over the next few quarters. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $25.4M as compared to $23.2M for the prior year period with the increase in sales spread across sites in both North America and China. The supply of electronic components continues to be a constraint on making product deliveries to customers.

Gross margins in Q3 2022 were $5.7M or 24.7% compared to $3.8M or 19.2% in Q3 2021. The increased sales volume in Q3 2022 contributed positively to the gross margin rate. Excluding government assistance, the gross margin rate improved to 24.7% in Q3 2022 from 15.7% in Q3 2021. On a year-to-date basis, gross margin was $15.6M or 23.6% as compared to $12.9M or 21.8% for the comparable prior year period. Excluding government assistance, the gross margin rate on a year-to-date basis improved to 23.2% in 2022 from 17.1% in the prior year. The increase in the gross margin rate is due to the operating leverage of increased sales volumes and operational efficiencies.

Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG was $8.5M, of which $2.8M was generated in Q3 2022.

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the trailing 12 months ended September 2, 2022.

 

 

 

Trailing 12
Months

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings to equity holders of FTG

 

(124,000

)

 

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest, Accretion

 

452,000

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

1,968,000

 

 

 

Depreciation/Amortization/ Stock Comp.

 

6,157,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

$

8,453,000

 

 

(2)   EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net earnings after tax at FTG in Q3 2022 was $0.7M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to $0.7M or $0.03 per diluted share in Q3 2021. The increased sales and gross margin in Q3 2022 were offset by reduced COVID-19 related government subsidies. In Q3 2022, no government assistance was recorded, whereas Q3 2021 included government assistance of $2.5M (wage subsidies in Canada and PPP loan forgiveness in the U.S). Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net earnings after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $2.4M pre-tax in Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021.

For the year-to-date period, FTG’s net earnings after tax was $0.0M or $0.00 per share as compared to $0.4M or $0.01 per share for the comparable period of 2021. During the year-to-date period in 2022, government subsidies included $0.3M from the US Department of Transportation AMJP program, whereas the comparable period in 2021 included $6.1M of wage and rent subsidies in Canada and PPP loan forgiveness in the U.S. Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net earnings after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $5.3M pre-tax in the year-to-date period in 2022 compared to 2021.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $0.8M in Q3 2022 compared to $1.6M in Q3 2021. The increase in sales was the most significant impact on the segment profitability offset by reduced subsidies from the US and Canadian governments. Q3 2022 included no government subsidies whereas Q3 2021 included $2.1M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Circuits Segment increased by $1.3M.

The contract with the unionized production employees at the Circuits Toronto site expired in Q3 2022. Negotiations between FTG and the union regarding wages and benefits are on-going, which we expect will be completed without a labour disruption. If a labour disruption were to occur, this would have a negative impact on product deliveries to customers and on sales and profitability of the Corporation.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $1.3M in Q3 2022 versus $0.3M in Q3 2021. The Aerospace Segment did not receive any government subsidies in Q3 2022 whereas Q3 2021 included $0.3M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Aerospace Segment increased by $1.3M.

As at September 2, 2022, the Corporation’s net working capital was $30.8M, compared to $40.0M at year-end in 2021.

Net cash at the end of Q3 2022 was $10.8M compared to net cash of $17.9M at the end of 2021.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, October 13th, 2022 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the results of Q3 2022.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 416-764-8646 or 1-888-396-8049, Conference ID 533077051, and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until November 13, 2022 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070, playback passcode: 077051 #.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO                                                 
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO                                  
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x264
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

 

 

 

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

September 2,

November 30,

 

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,715

 

$

20,196

 

Accounts receivable

 

17,079

 

 

16,014

 

Contract assets

 

497

 

 

818

 

Inventories

 

 

18,742

 

 

16,953

 

Income tax recoverable

 

501

 

 

1

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

1,031

 

 

3,162

 

 

 

 

 

51,565

 

 

57,144

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Plant and equipment, net

 

19,644

 

 

11,078

 

Right-of-use assets

 

9,540

 

 

10,098

 

Investment tax credits recoverable

 

-

 

 

327

 

Intangible and other assets, net

 

437

 

 

805

 

Total assets

 

$

81,186

 

$

79,452

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

13,022

 

$

13,803

 

Provisions

 

 

1,077

 

 

545

 

Contract liabilities

 

4,292

 

 

335

 

Current portion of bank debt

 

982

 

 

935

 

Current portion of government loan

 

47

 

 

-

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

1,318

 

 

1,553

 

 

 

 

 

20,738

 

 

17,171

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Bank debt

 

 

605

 

 

1,327

 

Government loan

 

1,278

 

 

-

 

Lease liabilities

 

8,941

 

 

9,123

 

Deferred tax payable

 

679

 

 

789

 

Total liabilities

 

32,241

 

 

28,410

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Retained earnings

$

18,886

 

$

19,391

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(698

)

 

478

 

 

 

 

 

18,188

 

 

19,869

 

Share capital

 

 

 

Common Shares

 

21,456

 

 

21,881

 

Contributed surplus

 

8,373

 

 

8,352

 

Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders

 

48,017

 

 

50,102

 

Non-controlling interest

 

928

 

 

940

 

Total equity

 

48,945

 

 

51,042

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

81,186

 

$

79,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

(Unaudited)

September 2,

 

September 3,

 

September 2,

 

September 3,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

23,095

 

 

$

19,738

 

 

$

65,874

 

 

$

59,038

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

16,126

 

 

 

14,540

 

 

 

46,230

 

 

 

41,898

 

Depreciation of plant and equipment

 

962

 

 

 

1,028

 

 

 

3,058

 

 

 

3,142

 

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

 

299

 

 

 

374

 

 

 

1,012

 

 

 

1,112

 

Total cost of sales

 

17,387

 

 

 

15,942

 

 

 

50,300

 

 

 

46,152

 

Gross margin

 

5,708

 

 

 

3,796

 

 

 

15,574

 

 

 

12,886

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

3,253

 

 

 

3,144

 

 

 

9,530

 

 

 

8,494

 

Research and development costs

 

1,390

 

 

 

1,225

 

 

 

4,422

 

 

 

4,112

 

Recovery of investment tax credits

 

(142

)

 

 

(159

)

 

 

(498

)

 

 

(465

)

Depreciation of plant and equipment

 

56

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

185

 

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

 

12

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

51

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

31

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

210

 

Interest expense (income)

 

(10

)

 

 

14

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

81

 

Accretion on lease liabilities

 

114

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

332

 

 

 

368

 

Stock based compensation

 

52

 

 

 

(36

)

 

 

133

 

 

 

26

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

(298

)

 

 

(423

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

739

 

Forgiveness of debt

 

-

 

 

 

(1,668

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(3,004

)

Total expenses

 

4,458

 

 

 

2,345

 

 

 

14,192

 

 

 

10,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

1,250

 

 

 

1,451

 

 

 

1,382

 

 

 

2,089

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current income tax expense

 

480

 

 

 

670

 

 

 

1,238

 

 

 

1,685

 

Deferred income tax expense

 

29

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

94

 

Total income tax expense

 

509

 

 

 

703

 

 

 

1,339

 

 

 

1,779

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

741

 

 

$

748

 

 

$

43

 

 

$

310

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlling interest

$

18

 

 

$

(26

)

 

$

39

 

 

$

(74

)

Equity holders of FTG

$

723

 

 

$

774

 

 

$

4

 

 

$

384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.00

 

 

$

0.01

 

Diluted

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.00

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

(Unaudited)

 

September 2,

 

September 3,

 

September 2,

 

September 3,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

$

741

 

 

$

748

 

 

$

43

 

 

$

310

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

734

 

 

 

862

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

(645

)

 

Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

designated as cash flow hedges

 

 

(2,937

)

 

 

(2,511

)

 

 

(1,902

)

 

 

1,246

 

 

Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

 

 

734

 

 

 

628

 

 

 

475

 

 

 

(312

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,469

)

 

 

(1,021

)

 

 

(1,227

)

 

 

289

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

(728

)

 

$

(273

)

 

$

(1,184

)

 

$

599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity holders of FTG

 

$

(746

)

 

$

(247

)

 

$

(1,167

)

 

$

756

 

Non-controlling interest

 

$

18

 

 

$

(26

)

 

$

(17

)

 

$

(157

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

 

 

 

 

 

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended September 2, 2022

 

Attributed to the equity holders of FTG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

other

 

Non-

 

(Unaudited)

Common

Retained

Contributed

comprehensive

 

controlling

Total

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

shares

earnings

surplus

income

Total

interest

equity

Balance, November 30, 2021

$

21,881

 

$

19,391

 

$

8,352

$

478

 

$

50,102

 

$

940

 

$

51,042

 

Net income

 

-

 

 

4

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

4

 

 

39

 

 

43

 

Stock-based compensation

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

21

 

-

 

 

21

 

 

-

 

 

21

 

Repurchase and cancellation of shares

 

(425

)

 

(509

)

 

-

 

-

 

 

(934

)

 

-

 

 

(934

)

Other comprehensive loss

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

(1,176

)

 

(1,176

)

 

(51

)

 

(1,227

)

Balance, September 2, 2022

$

21,456

 

$

18,886

 

$

8,373

$

(698

)

$

48,017

 

$

928

 

$

48,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended September 3, 2021

 

Attributed to the equity holders of FTG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

other

 

Non-

 

(Unaudited)

Common

Retained

Contributed

comprehensive

 

controlling

Total

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

shares

earnings

surplus

income (loss)

Total

interest

equity

Balance, November 30, 2020

$

21,881

 

$

19,135

 

$

8,303

$

958

 

$

50,277

 

$

1,011

 

$

51,288

 

Net income (loss)

 

-

 

 

384

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

384

 

 

(74

)

 

310

 

Stock-based compensation

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

26

 

-

 

 

26

 

 

-

 

 

26

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

333

 

 

333

 

 

(44

)

 

289

 

Balance, September 3, 2021

$

21,881

 

$

19,519

 

$

8,329

$

1,291

 

$

51,020

 

$

893

 

$

51,913

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

(Unaudited)

September 2,

 

September 3,

 

September 2,

 

September 3,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

741

 

 

$

748

 

 

$

43

 

 

$

310

 

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

52

 

 

 

(36

)

 

 

133

 

 

 

26

 

Gain on disposal of plant and equipment

 

-

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(3

)

Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt

 

(282

)

 

 

90

 

 

 

(345

)

 

 

(194

)

Depreciation of plant and equipment

 

1,018

 

 

 

1,088

 

 

 

3,227

 

 

 

3,327

 

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

 

311

 

 

 

391

 

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

1,163

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

31

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

210

 

Amortization, other

 

7

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

35

 

Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes

 

183

 

 

 

155

 

 

 

858

 

 

 

201

 

Accretion on lease liabilities

 

114

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

332

 

 

 

368

 

Forgiveness of debt

 

-

 

 

 

(1,668

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(3,004

)

Net change in non-cash operating working capital

 

3,450

 

 

 

708

 

 

 

2,464

 

 

 

2,578

 

 

 

 

5,625

 

 

 

1,652

 

 

 

7,863

 

 

 

5,017

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of Aerospace Chatsworth facility

 

(8,518

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(8,518

)

 

 

-

 

Additions to plant and equipment

 

(683

)

 

 

(956

)

 

 

(3,241

)

 

 

(1,951

)

Recovery of contract and other costs

 

4

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

281

 

 

 

20

 

Additions to deferred financing costs

 

(1

)

 

 

(54

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(62

)

Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(9,198

)

 

 

(1,012

)

 

 

(11,483

)

 

 

(1,993

)

Net cash flow from operating and investing activities

 

(3,573

)

 

 

640

 

 

 

(3,620

)

 

 

3,024

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from ARRI loan

 

1,325

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,325

 

 

 

-

 

Repayments of debt

 

(235

)

 

 

(227

)

 

 

(697

)

 

 

(685

)

Lease liability payments

 

(382

)

 

 

(444

)

 

 

(1,205

)

 

 

(1,343

)

Repurchase and cancellation of shares

 

(817

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(934

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(109

)

 

 

(671

)

 

 

(1,511

)

 

 

(2,028

)

Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow

 

(1,157

)

 

 

519

 

 

 

(1,350

)

 

 

(481

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent

 

(4,839

)

 

 

488

 

 

 

(6,481

)

 

 

515

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

 

18,554

 

 

 

19,059

 

 

 

20,196

 

 

 

19,032

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

13,715

 

 

$

19,547

 

 

$

13,715

 

 

$

19,547

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Disclosure of cash payments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment for interest

$

21

 

 

$

31

 

 

$

68

 

 

$

102

 

Payments for income taxes

$

218

 

 

$

112

 

 

$

694

 

 

$

706

 


