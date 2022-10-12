Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
FTG achieved a seventh sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic
Third quarter bookings of $27.9M are up 33% over Q3 2021 and is the best bookings quarter since Q3 2019
FTG has maintained strong liquidity with net cash on the balance sheet of $10.8M, after investments in the quarter of $0.7M for recurring capital expenditures, $1.4M for research and development, $8.5M to the Aerospace Chatsworth facility and $0.8M for FTG share buybacks
Sales for Q3 2022 were $23.1M, which is an increase of 17.0% over Q3 2021 and an increase of 3.5% over Q2 2022
FTG recorded earnings per share of $0.03 in Q3 2022 without the benefit of government assistance
Third Quarter Results: (three months ended September 2, 2022 compared with three months ended September 3, 2021)
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Sales
$23,095,000
$19,738,000
Gross Margin
5,708,000
3,796,000
Gross Margin (%)
24.7%
19.2%
Operating Earnings (1):
2,231,000
477,000
• R&D Investment
1,390,000
1,225,000
• R&D Tax Credits
(142,000)
(159,000)
• Foreign Exchange Loss (gain)
(298,000)
(423,000)
• Amortization of Intangibles
31,000
51,000
Net Earnings before Tax
1,250,000
1,451,000
• Income Tax
509,000
703,000
• Non-controlling Interests
18,000
(26,000)
Net Earnings After Tax
$723,000
$774,000
Earnings per share
- basic
$0.03
$0.03
- diluted
$0.03
$0.03
Government Assistance included in the Periods:
• Forgiveness of Debt
-
1,668,000
• Other Government Subsidies
-
787,000
Total Government Assistance included in the Periods
-
2,455,000
Year-to-Date: (nine months ended September 2, 2022 compared with nine months ended September 3, 2021)
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Sales
$65,874,000
$59,038,000
Gross Margin
15,574,000
12,886,000
Gross Margin (%)
23.6%
21.8%
Operating Earnings (1):
5,389,000
3,681,000
• R&D Investment
4,422,000
4,112,000
• R&D Tax Credits
(498,000)
(465,000)
• Foreign Exchange Loss (gain)
(9,000)
739,000
• Amortization of Intangibles
92,000
210,000
• Forgiveness of debt
-
(3,004,000)
Net Earnings before Tax
1,382,000
2,089,000
• Income Tax
1,339,000
1,779,000
• Non-controlling Interests
39,000
(74,000)
Net Earnings After Tax
$4,000
$384,000
(Loss) Earnings per share
- basic
$0.00
$0.01
- diluted
$0.00
$0.01
Government Assistance included in the Periods:
• Forgiveness of Debt
-
3,004,000
• Other Government Subsidies
314,000
3,139,000
Total Government Assistance included in the Periods
314,000
6,143,000
(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.
Business Highlights
FTG accomplished many goals in Q3 2022 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:
Achieved a 1.21:1 book-to-bill ratio for Q3 2022
Booked $7.5M in new purchase orders to supply cockpit assemblies for military and commercial simulators for different aircrafts including refueling fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and business jets, with the work to be performed by FTG’s Aerospace segment facilities in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China over the next 9-12 months
Total backlog as of the end of Q3 2022 is $55.8M, up 57% from Q3 2021
Received $1.3M of funding from FedDev Ontario, which was the first instalment from the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI) program. The funding is repayable, without interest, commencing in 2025 through to 2030
Overall for FTG, sales increased by $3.4M or 17% from $19.7M in Q3 2021 to $23.1M in Q3 2022, as the market conditions for aerospace and defense electronics have improved considerably since last year. Each of FTG’s seven sites in North America and China contributed to the increase in sales. The average FX rate in Q3 2022 was 3.6% more favourable than Q3 2021. On a year-to-date basis, sales were $65.9M compared to $59.0M for the same period last year.
The Circuits Segment sales were up $1.5M or 11% from $13.1M in Q3 2021 to $14.6M in Q3 2022, with the increase in sales spread across sites in both North America and China. The increase in Inter-segment sales is primarily due to increased demand for military products with Circuits Chatsworth supplying PCBs for integration into assemblies at Aerospace Chatsworth. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $44.3M as compared to $38.1M for the prior year period.
For the Aerospace Segment, sales were up $2.2M or 30% from $7.4M in Q3 2021 to $9.6M in Q3 2022. In particular, the Aerospace Tianjin site was able to ramp up very quickly to respond to demand from a US commercial aerospace customer. Sales of Simulator products were $0.6M in Q3 22 as compared to $0.4M in Q3 21, however Simulator sales remain down $2.1M from 2021 on a year-to-date basis. FTG has increased backlog in the Simulator market and expects to see stronger sales over the next few quarters. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $25.4M as compared to $23.2M for the prior year period with the increase in sales spread across sites in both North America and China. The supply of electronic components continues to be a constraint on making product deliveries to customers.
Gross margins in Q3 2022 were $5.7M or 24.7% compared to $3.8M or 19.2% in Q3 2021. The increased sales volume in Q3 2022 contributed positively to the gross margin rate. Excluding government assistance, the gross margin rate improved to 24.7% in Q3 2022 from 15.7% in Q3 2021. On a year-to-date basis, gross margin was $15.6M or 23.6% as compared to $12.9M or 21.8% for the comparable prior year period. Excluding government assistance, the gross margin rate on a year-to-date basis improved to 23.2% in 2022 from 17.1% in the prior year. The increase in the gross margin rate is due to the operating leverage of increased sales volumes and operational efficiencies.
Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG was $8.5M, of which $2.8M was generated in Q3 2022.
The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the trailing 12 months ended September 2, 2022.
Trailing 12
Net earnings to equity holders of FTG
(124,000
)
Add:
Interest, Accretion
452,000
Income taxes
1,968,000
Depreciation/Amortization/ Stock Comp.
6,157,000
EBITDA
$
8,453,000
(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.
Net earnings after tax at FTG in Q3 2022 was $0.7M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to $0.7M or $0.03 per diluted share in Q3 2021. The increased sales and gross margin in Q3 2022 were offset by reduced COVID-19 related government subsidies. In Q3 2022, no government assistance was recorded, whereas Q3 2021 included government assistance of $2.5M (wage subsidies in Canada and PPP loan forgiveness in the U.S). Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net earnings after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $2.4M pre-tax in Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021.
For the year-to-date period, FTG’s net earnings after tax was $0.0M or $0.00 per share as compared to $0.4M or $0.01 per share for the comparable period of 2021. During the year-to-date period in 2022, government subsidies included $0.3M from the US Department of Transportation AMJP program, whereas the comparable period in 2021 included $6.1M of wage and rent subsidies in Canada and PPP loan forgiveness in the U.S. Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net earnings after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $5.3M pre-tax in the year-to-date period in 2022 compared to 2021.
The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $0.8M in Q3 2022 compared to $1.6M in Q3 2021. The increase in sales was the most significant impact on the segment profitability offset by reduced subsidies from the US and Canadian governments. Q3 2022 included no government subsidies whereas Q3 2021 included $2.1M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Circuits Segment increased by $1.3M.
The contract with the unionized production employees at the Circuits Toronto site expired in Q3 2022. Negotiations between FTG and the union regarding wages and benefits are on-going, which we expect will be completed without a labour disruption. If a labour disruption were to occur, this would have a negative impact on product deliveries to customers and on sales and profitability of the Corporation.
The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $1.3M in Q3 2022 versus $0.3M in Q3 2021. The Aerospace Segment did not receive any government subsidies in Q3 2022 whereas Q3 2021 included $0.3M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Aerospace Segment increased by $1.3M.
As at September 2, 2022, the Corporation’s net working capital was $30.8M, compared to $40.0M at year-end in 2021.
Net cash at the end of Q3 2022 was $10.8M compared to net cash of $17.9M at the end of 2021.
ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:
FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.
FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, and Tianjin, China.
The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
September 2,
November 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,715
$
20,196
Accounts receivable
17,079
16,014
Contract assets
497
818
Inventories
18,742
16,953
Income tax recoverable
501
1
Prepaid expenses and other
1,031
3,162
51,565
57,144
Non-current assets
Plant and equipment, net
19,644
11,078
Right-of-use assets
9,540
10,098
Investment tax credits recoverable
-
327
Intangible and other assets, net
437
805
Total assets
$
81,186
$
79,452
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
13,022
$
13,803
Provisions
1,077
545
Contract liabilities
4,292
335
Current portion of bank debt
982
935
Current portion of government loan
47
-
Current portion of lease liabilities
1,318
1,553
20,738
17,171
Non-current liabilities
Bank debt
605
1,327
Government loan
1,278
-
Lease liabilities
8,941
9,123
Deferred tax payable
679
789
Total liabilities
32,241
28,410
Equity
Retained earnings
$
18,886
$
19,391
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(698
)
478
18,188
19,869
Share capital
Common Shares
21,456
21,881
Contributed surplus
8,373
8,352
Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders
48,017
50,102
Non-controlling interest
928
940
Total equity
48,945
51,042
Total liabilities and equity
$
81,186
$
79,452
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(Unaudited)
September 2,
September 3,
September 2,
September 3,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales
$
23,095
$
19,738
$
65,874
$
59,038
Cost of sales
Cost of sales
16,126
14,540
46,230
41,898
Depreciation of plant and equipment
962
1,028
3,058
3,142
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
299
374
1,012
1,112
Total cost of sales
17,387
15,942
50,300
46,152
Gross margin
5,708
3,796
15,574
12,886
Expenses
Selling, general and administrative
3,253
3,144
9,530
8,494
Research and development costs
1,390
1,225
4,422
4,112
Recovery of investment tax credits
(142
)
(159
)
(498
)
(465
)
Depreciation of plant and equipment
56
60
169
185
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
12
17
34
51
Amortization of intangible assets
31
51
92
210
Interest expense (income)
(10
)
14
(13
)
81
Accretion on lease liabilities
114
120
332
368
Stock based compensation
52
(36
)
133
26
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(298
)
(423
)
(9
)
739
Forgiveness of debt
-
(1,668
)
-
(3,004
)
Total expenses
4,458
2,345
14,192
10,797
Earnings before income taxes
1,250
1,451
1,382
2,089
Current income tax expense
480
670
1,238
1,685
Deferred income tax expense
29
33
101
94
Total income tax expense
509
703
1,339
1,779
Net earnings
$
741
$
748
$
43
$
310
Attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
$
18
$
(26
)
$
39
$
(74
)
Equity holders of FTG
$
723
$
774
$
4
$
384
Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.00
$
0.01
Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.00
$
0.01
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(Unaudited)
September 2,
September 3,
September 2,
September 3,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net earnings
$
741
$
748
$
43
$
310
Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to
net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods:
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments
734
862
200
(645
)
Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments
designated as cash flow hedges
(2,937
)
(2,511
)
(1,902
)
1,246
Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of
derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges
734
628
475
(312
)
(1,469
)
(1,021
)
(1,227
)
289
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
(728
)
$
(273
)
$
(1,184
)
$
599
Attributable to:
Equity holders of FTG
$
(746
)
$
(247
)
$
(1,167
)
$
756
Non-controlling interest
$
18
$
(26
)
$
(17
)
$
(157
)
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Nine months ended September 2, 2022
Attributed to the equity holders of FTG
Accumulated
other
Non-
(Unaudited)
Common
Retained
Contributed
comprehensive
controlling
Total
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
shares
earnings
surplus
income
Total
interest
equity
Balance, November 30, 2021
$
21,881
$
19,391
$
8,352
$
478
$
50,102
$
940
$
51,042
Net income
-
4
-
-
4
39
43
Stock-based compensation
-
-
21
-
21
-
21
Repurchase and cancellation of shares
(425
)
(509
)
-
-
(934
)
-
(934
)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1,176
)
(1,176
)
(51
)
(1,227
)
Balance, September 2, 2022
$
21,456
$
18,886
$
8,373
$
(698
)
$
48,017
$
928
$
48,945
Nine months ended September 3, 2021
Attributed to the equity holders of FTG
Accumulated
other
Non-
(Unaudited)
Common
Retained
Contributed
comprehensive
controlling
Total
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
shares
earnings
surplus
income (loss)
Total
interest
equity
Balance, November 30, 2020
$
21,881
$
19,135
$
8,303
$
958
$
50,277
$
1,011
$
51,288
Net income (loss)
-
384
-
-
384
(74
)
310
Stock-based compensation
-
-
26
-
26
-
26
Other comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
333
333
(44
)
289
Balance, September 3, 2021
$
21,881
$
19,519
$
8,329
$
1,291
$
51,020
$
893
$
51,913
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(Unaudited)
September 2,
September 3,
September 2,
September 3,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
741
$
748
$
43
$
310
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents
Stock-based compensation
52
(36
)
133
26
Gain on disposal of plant and equipment
-
(4
)
(10
)
(3
)
Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt
(282
)
90
(345
)
(194
)
Depreciation of plant and equipment
1,018
1,088
3,227
3,327
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
311
391
1,046
1,163
Amortization of intangible assets
31
51
92
210
Amortization, other
7
9
23
35
Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes
183
155
858
201
Accretion on lease liabilities
114
120
332
368
Forgiveness of debt
-
(1,668
)
-
(3,004
)
Net change in non-cash operating working capital
3,450
708
2,464
2,578
5,625
1,652
7,863
5,017
Investing activities
Purchase of Aerospace Chatsworth facility
(8,518
)
-
(8,518
)
-
Additions to plant and equipment
(683
)
(956
)
(3,241
)
(1,951
)
Recovery of contract and other costs
4
(2
)
281
20
Additions to deferred financing costs
(1
)
(54
)
(5
)
(62
)
Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment
-
-
-
-
(9,198
)
(1,012
)
(11,483
)
(1,993
)
Net cash flow from operating and investing activities
(3,573
)
640
(3,620
)
3,024
Financing activities
Proceeds from ARRI loan
1,325
-
1,325
-
Repayments of debt
(235
)
(227
)
(697
)
(685
)
Lease liability payments
(382
)
(444
)
(1,205
)
(1,343
)
Repurchase and cancellation of shares
(817
)
-
(934
)
-
(109
)
(671
)
(1,511
)
(2,028
)
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow
(1,157
)
519
(1,350
)
(481
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent
(4,839
)
488
(6,481
)
515
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
18,554
19,059
20,196
19,032
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
13,715
$
19,547
$
13,715
$
19,547
Disclosure of cash payments
Payment for interest
$
21
$
31
$
68
$
102
Payments for income taxes
$
218
$
112
$
694
$
706