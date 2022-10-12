Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Firan Technology Group Corporation

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

FTG achieved a seventh sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic

Third quarter bookings of $27.9M are up 33% over Q3 2021 and is the best bookings quarter since Q3 2019

FTG has maintained strong liquidity with net cash on the balance sheet of $10.8M, after investments in the quarter of $0.7M for recurring capital expenditures, $1.4M for research and development, $8.5M to the Aerospace Chatsworth facility and $0.8M for FTG share buybacks

Sales for Q3 2022 were $23.1M, which is an increase of 17.0% over Q3 2021 and an increase of 3.5% over Q2 2022

FTG recorded earnings per share of $0.03 in Q3 2022 without the benefit of government assistance



Third Quarter Results : (three months ended September 2, 2022 compared with three months ended September 3, 2021)

Q3 2022

Q3 2021 Sales $23,095,000 $19,738,000 Gross Margin 5,708,000 3,796,000 Gross Margin (%) 24.7% 19.2% Operating Earnings (1): 2,231,000 477,000 • R&D Investment 1,390,000 1,225,000 • R&D Tax Credits (142,000) (159,000) • Foreign Exchange Loss (gain) (298,000) (423,000) • Amortization of Intangibles 31,000 51,000 Net Earnings before Tax 1,250,000 1,451,000 • Income Tax 509,000 703,000 • Non-controlling Interests 18,000 (26,000) Net Earnings After Tax $723,000 $774,000 Earnings per share - basic $0.03 $0.03 - diluted $0.03 $0.03 Government Assistance included in the Periods: • Forgiveness of Debt - 1,668,000 • Other Government Subsidies - 787,000 Total Government Assistance included in the Periods - 2,455,000

Year-to-Date : (nine months ended September 2, 2022 compared with nine months ended September 3, 2021)

YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Sales $65,874,000 $59,038,000 Gross Margin 15,574,000 12,886,000 Gross Margin (%) 23.6% 21.8% Operating Earnings (1): 5,389,000 3,681,000 • R&D Investment 4,422,000 4,112,000 • R&D Tax Credits (498,000) (465,000) • Foreign Exchange Loss (gain) (9,000) 739,000 • Amortization of Intangibles 92,000 210,000 • Forgiveness of debt - (3,004,000) Net Earnings before Tax 1,382,000 2,089,000 • Income Tax 1,339,000 1,779,000 • Non-controlling Interests 39,000 (74,000) Net Earnings After Tax $4,000 $384,000 (Loss) Earnings per share - basic $0.00 $0.01 - diluted $0.00 $0.01 Government Assistance included in the Periods: • Forgiveness of Debt - 3,004,000 • Other Government Subsidies 314,000 3,139,000 Total Government Assistance included in the Periods 314,000 6,143,000

(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.



Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q3 2022 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

Achieved a 1.21:1 book-to-bill ratio for Q3 2022

Booked $7.5M in new purchase orders to supply cockpit assemblies for military and commercial simulators for different aircrafts including refueling fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and business jets, with the work to be performed by FTG’s Aerospace segment facilities in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China over the next 9-12 months

Total backlog as of the end of Q3 2022 is $55.8M, up 57% from Q3 2021

Received $1.3M of funding from FedDev Ontario, which was the first instalment from the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI) program. The funding is repayable, without interest, commencing in 2025 through to 2030

Overall for FTG, sales increased by $3.4M or 17% from $19.7M in Q3 2021 to $23.1M in Q3 2022, as the market conditions for aerospace and defense electronics have improved considerably since last year. Each of FTG’s seven sites in North America and China contributed to the increase in sales. The average FX rate in Q3 2022 was 3.6% more favourable than Q3 2021. On a year-to-date basis, sales were $65.9M compared to $59.0M for the same period last year.

The Circuits Segment sales were up $1.5M or 11% from $13.1M in Q3 2021 to $14.6M in Q3 2022, with the increase in sales spread across sites in both North America and China. The increase in Inter-segment sales is primarily due to increased demand for military products with Circuits Chatsworth supplying PCBs for integration into assemblies at Aerospace Chatsworth. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $44.3M as compared to $38.1M for the prior year period.

For the Aerospace Segment, sales were up $2.2M or 30% from $7.4M in Q3 2021 to $9.6M in Q3 2022. In particular, the Aerospace Tianjin site was able to ramp up very quickly to respond to demand from a US commercial aerospace customer. Sales of Simulator products were $0.6M in Q3 22 as compared to $0.4M in Q3 21, however Simulator sales remain down $2.1M from 2021 on a year-to-date basis. FTG has increased backlog in the Simulator market and expects to see stronger sales over the next few quarters. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $25.4M as compared to $23.2M for the prior year period with the increase in sales spread across sites in both North America and China. The supply of electronic components continues to be a constraint on making product deliveries to customers.

Gross margins in Q3 2022 were $5.7M or 24.7% compared to $3.8M or 19.2% in Q3 2021. The increased sales volume in Q3 2022 contributed positively to the gross margin rate. Excluding government assistance, the gross margin rate improved to 24.7% in Q3 2022 from 15.7% in Q3 2021. On a year-to-date basis, gross margin was $15.6M or 23.6% as compared to $12.9M or 21.8% for the comparable prior year period. Excluding government assistance, the gross margin rate on a year-to-date basis improved to 23.2% in 2022 from 17.1% in the prior year. The increase in the gross margin rate is due to the operating leverage of increased sales volumes and operational efficiencies.

Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG was $8.5M, of which $2.8M was generated in Q3 2022.

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the trailing 12 months ended September 2, 2022.

Trailing 12

Months Net earnings to equity holders of FTG (124,000 ) Add: Interest, Accretion 452,000 Income taxes 1,968,000 Depreciation/Amortization/ Stock Comp. 6,157,000 EBITDA $ 8,453,000

(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net earnings after tax at FTG in Q3 2022 was $0.7M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to $0.7M or $0.03 per diluted share in Q3 2021. The increased sales and gross margin in Q3 2022 were offset by reduced COVID-19 related government subsidies. In Q3 2022, no government assistance was recorded, whereas Q3 2021 included government assistance of $2.5M (wage subsidies in Canada and PPP loan forgiveness in the U.S). Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net earnings after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $2.4M pre-tax in Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021.

For the year-to-date period, FTG’s net earnings after tax was $0.0M or $0.00 per share as compared to $0.4M or $0.01 per share for the comparable period of 2021. During the year-to-date period in 2022, government subsidies included $0.3M from the US Department of Transportation AMJP program, whereas the comparable period in 2021 included $6.1M of wage and rent subsidies in Canada and PPP loan forgiveness in the U.S. Excluding COVID-19 related government subsidies, net earnings after tax from FTG’s operations improved by $5.3M pre-tax in the year-to-date period in 2022 compared to 2021.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $0.8M in Q3 2022 compared to $1.6M in Q3 2021. The increase in sales was the most significant impact on the segment profitability offset by reduced subsidies from the US and Canadian governments. Q3 2022 included no government subsidies whereas Q3 2021 included $2.1M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Circuits Segment increased by $1.3M.

The contract with the unionized production employees at the Circuits Toronto site expired in Q3 2022. Negotiations between FTG and the union regarding wages and benefits are on-going, which we expect will be completed without a labour disruption. If a labour disruption were to occur, this would have a negative impact on product deliveries to customers and on sales and profitability of the Corporation.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $1.3M in Q3 2022 versus $0.3M in Q3 2021. The Aerospace Segment did not receive any government subsidies in Q3 2022 whereas Q3 2021 included $0.3M. Excluding the effect of government subsidies, net earnings from the Aerospace Segment increased by $1.3M.

As at September 2, 2022, the Corporation’s net working capital was $30.8M, compared to $40.0M at year-end in 2021.

Net cash at the end of Q3 2022 was $10.8M compared to net cash of $17.9M at the end of 2021.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, October 13th, 2022 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the results of Q3 2022.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 416-764-8646 or 1-888-396-8049, Conference ID 533077051, and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until November 13, 2022 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070, playback passcode: 077051 #.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) September 2, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,715 $ 20,196 Accounts receivable 17,079 16,014 Contract assets 497 818 Inventories 18,742 16,953 Income tax recoverable 501 1 Prepaid expenses and other 1,031 3,162 51,565 57,144 Non-current assets Plant and equipment, net 19,644 11,078 Right-of-use assets 9,540 10,098 Investment tax credits recoverable - 327 Intangible and other assets, net 437 805 Total assets $ 81,186 $ 79,452 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 13,022 $ 13,803 Provisions 1,077 545 Contract liabilities 4,292 335 Current portion of bank debt 982 935 Current portion of government loan 47 - Current portion of lease liabilities 1,318 1,553 20,738 17,171 Non-current liabilities Bank debt 605 1,327 Government loan 1,278 - Lease liabilities 8,941 9,123 Deferred tax payable 679 789 Total liabilities 32,241 28,410 Equity Retained earnings $ 18,886 $ 19,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (698 ) 478 18,188 19,869 Share capital Common Shares 21,456 21,881 Contributed surplus 8,373 8,352 Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders 48,017 50,102 Non-controlling interest 928 940 Total equity 48,945 51,042 Total liabilities and equity $ 81,186 $ 79,452





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) Three months ended Nine months ended (Unaudited) September 2, September 3, September 2, September 3, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 23,095 $ 19,738 $ 65,874 $ 59,038 Cost of sales Cost of sales 16,126 14,540 46,230 41,898 Depreciation of plant and equipment 962 1,028 3,058 3,142 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 299 374 1,012 1,112 Total cost of sales 17,387 15,942 50,300 46,152 Gross margin 5,708 3,796 15,574 12,886 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 3,253 3,144 9,530 8,494 Research and development costs 1,390 1,225 4,422 4,112 Recovery of investment tax credits (142 ) (159 ) (498 ) (465 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 56 60 169 185 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 12 17 34 51 Amortization of intangible assets 31 51 92 210 Interest expense (income) (10 ) 14 (13 ) 81 Accretion on lease liabilities 114 120 332 368 Stock based compensation 52 (36 ) 133 26 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (298 ) (423 ) (9 ) 739 Forgiveness of debt - (1,668 ) - (3,004 ) Total expenses 4,458 2,345 14,192 10,797 Earnings before income taxes 1,250 1,451 1,382 2,089 Current income tax expense 480 670 1,238 1,685 Deferred income tax expense 29 33 101 94 Total income tax expense 509 703 1,339 1,779 Net earnings $ 741 $ 748 $ 43 $ 310 Attributable to: Non-controlling interest $ 18 $ (26 ) $ 39 $ (74 ) Equity holders of FTG $ 723 $ 774 $ 4 $ 384 Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ 0.01





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three months ended Nine months ended (Unaudited) September 2, September 3, September 2, September 3, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings $ 741 $ 748 $ 43 $ 310 Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods: Change in foreign currency translation adjustments 734 862 200 (645 ) Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (2,937 ) (2,511 ) (1,902 ) 1,246 Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges 734 628 475 (312 ) (1,469 ) (1,021 ) (1,227 ) 289 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (728 ) $ (273 ) $ (1,184 ) $ 599 Attributable to: Equity holders of FTG $ (746 ) $ (247 ) $ (1,167 ) $ 756 Non-controlling interest $ 18 $ (26 ) $ (17 ) $ (157 )





FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Nine months ended September 2, 2022 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated other Non- (Unaudited) Common Retained Contributed comprehensive

controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares earnings surplus income Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2021 $ 21,881 $ 19,391 $ 8,352 $ 478 $ 50,102 $ 940 $ 51,042 Net income - 4 - - 4 39 43 Stock-based compensation - - 21 - 21 - 21 Repurchase and cancellation of shares (425 ) (509 ) - - (934 ) - (934 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - (1,176 ) (1,176 ) (51 ) (1,227 ) Balance, September 2, 2022 $ 21,456 $ 18,886 $ 8,373 $ (698 ) $ 48,017 $ 928 $ 48,945 Nine months ended September 3, 2021 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated other Non- (Unaudited) Common Retained Contributed comprehensive controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares earnings surplus income (loss) Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2020 $ 21,881 $ 19,135 $ 8,303 $ 958 $ 50,277 $ 1,011 $ 51,288 Net income (loss) - 384 - - 384 (74 ) 310 Stock-based compensation - - 26 - 26 - 26 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 333 333 (44 ) 289 Balance, September 3, 2021 $ 21,881 $ 19,519 $ 8,329 $ 1,291 $ 51,020 $ 893 $ 51,913





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended Nine months ended (Unaudited) September 2, September 3, September 2, September 3, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following: Operating activities Net earnings $ 741 $ 748 $ 43 $ 310 Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents Stock-based compensation 52 (36 ) 133 26 Gain on disposal of plant and equipment - (4 ) (10 ) (3 ) Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt (282 ) 90 (345 ) (194 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 1,018 1,088 3,227 3,327 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 311 391 1,046 1,163 Amortization of intangible assets 31 51 92 210 Amortization, other 7 9 23 35 Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes 183 155 858 201 Accretion on lease liabilities 114 120 332 368 Forgiveness of debt - (1,668 ) - (3,004 ) Net change in non-cash operating working capital 3,450 708 2,464 2,578 5,625 1,652 7,863 5,017 Investing activities Purchase of Aerospace Chatsworth facility (8,518 ) - (8,518 ) - Additions to plant and equipment (683 ) (956 ) (3,241 ) (1,951 ) Recovery of contract and other costs 4 (2 ) 281 20 Additions to deferred financing costs (1 ) (54 ) (5 ) (62 ) Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment - - - - (9,198 ) (1,012 ) (11,483 ) (1,993 ) Net cash flow from operating and investing activities (3,573 ) 640 (3,620 ) 3,024 Financing activities Proceeds from ARRI loan 1,325 - 1,325 - Repayments of debt (235 ) (227 ) (697 ) (685 ) Lease liability payments (382 ) (444 ) (1,205 ) (1,343 ) Repurchase and cancellation of shares (817 ) - (934 ) - (109 ) (671 ) (1,511 ) (2,028 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow (1,157 ) 519 (1,350 ) (481 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent (4,839 ) 488 (6,481 ) 515 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 18,554 19,059 20,196 19,032 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 13,715 $ 19,547 $ 13,715 $ 19,547 Disclosure of cash payments Payment for interest $ 21 $ 31 $ 68 $ 102 Payments for income taxes $ 218 $ 112 $ 694 $ 706



