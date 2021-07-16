FIR Registered Against T-Series' Bhushan Kumar for Alleged Rape

An FIR has been registered against Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar for alleged rape on the basis of a complaint lodged by a 30-year-old model, as per a report by ANI. The report also states that Kumar allegedly assaulted the woman on the pretext of a job in his company.

"Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now," ANI quoted the police as saying.

A police officer told Hindustan Times that the woman knew Kumar since August 2017. The complainant alleged that Kumar sexually assaulted her between 2017 and 2020. Senior police inspector Milind Kurde told the publication that a case has been registered under sections 376 (rape) , 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Mumbai police is currently investigating the case and Bhushan Kumar is reportedly not in Mumbai currently.

Bhushan Kumar took over the music company T-Series in 1997 after his father's demise. He has produced films like Ready and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The copy will be updated as soon as there's a response from Bhushan Kumar or his team.

Also Read: Pearl Puri Granted Bail in Alleged Rape Case

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.She Was a Director's Actor: Shyam Benegal Remembers Surekha Sikri Water War: Centre Takes Over Krishna, Godavari River Projects; Jolts Telangana . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.