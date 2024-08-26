Fiorentina Wantaway Offered to Lazio as Solution for Full-Back Woes

Fiorentina left-back Fabiano Parisi has reportedly been offered to Lazio who are looking to add another full-back to the squad.

The Italian capital side has already acquired the services of Nuno Tavares from Arsenal earlier in the summer. However, the Portuguese sustained a muscular injury in pre-season and has been struggling to regain his fitness ever since.

Moreover, Luca Pellegrini hurt his foot in a car crash last week, ruling him out of action. The former Juventus man hasn’t been able to carve himself a starting place anyway since joining the club in January 2023. Hence, Marco Baroni has been forced to shift Adam Marusic to the left flank in order to fill the gap.

Parisi Proposed as an Option for Lazio

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), the Biancocelesti would like to add a new left-back to their squad. The source claims that Parisi, who is set to leave Fiorentina before the end of the summer, has been offered to Lazio.

The 23-year-old is a Benevento youth product who earned fame during his time at Empoli. His exploits sparked a transfer to Fiorentina last summer, but he’s been unable to lock himself in a starting role at the club due to the presence of Cristiano Biraghi.

Nevertheless, Lazio are still facing the same issue when it comes to signing players, as they will first have to trim the squad to make room for newcomers. Elseid Hysaj remains the main candidate to be offloaded in the coming days. The Albanian is an old pupil of Maurizio Sarri, but Baroni doesn’t wish to rely on his services.