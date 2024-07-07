Fiorentina Push For Genoa Star As Inter Milan Take A Step Back

Fiorentina are increasingly pushing to sign Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson this summer, while Inter Milan are taking a step back.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

It was always inevitable that Genoa’s Gudmundsson would be one of the hot names on the transfer market this summer in Serie A.

The Icelandic international scored fourteen goals and made seven assists for the Grifone last season.

And Inter have led the charge to sign Gudmundsson by all accounts.

The Nerazzurri have been strongly linked with the former AZ Alkmaar forward for months now.

As the Gazzetta note, Inter’s chase of Gudmundsson looks to be on the backburner for now. They are also working on other priorities, whilst a deal for the Icelander would be financially difficult.

However, Gudmundsson would reportedly be enthusiastic about a move to Inter.

Meanwhile, the likes of Roma, Napoli, and Juventus are reportedly all also targeting Gudmundsson.

And there is another club in Serie A who had already tried to sign Gudmundsson earlier this year.

Fiorentina had reportedly targeted the Genoa forward during the January transfer window. However, the Grifone rebuffed their offer.

But according to the Gazzetta, that has not deterred the Tuscan club.

The newspaper reports that La Viola are seriously considering a fresh move for Gudmundsson.

The Icelandic international now looks to be one of Fiorentina’s major targets for the summer transfer window.

The main question as far as the Tuscan club’s pursuit of Gudmundsson would then be whether they can beat the competition.

A team from the Premier League could well make the 26-year-old a convincing offer. Particularly if they can offer him Champions League football.

Meanwhile, Gudmundsson is still waiting to see if Inter make their move.

But for the moment, the Gazzetta report, the Nerazzurri have taken a step back in their chase of the Genoa forward.